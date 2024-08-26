From here:

Former Obama Intern Exposes DNC Hypocrisy in Scathing Video

There is this tweet:

Former Democratic campaign worker speaks out after attending the DNC

Here’s some of the video from the article.

“Throughout my career, I’ve mostly done campaign fundraising, so I’ve seen the way that it works behind the scenes,” she explains. “I know that candidates spend 8, 9, 10 hours a day just calling donors and begging rich people for money. It’s pretty much the only people that they talk to.” This relentless focus on fundraising, she suggests, shifts the priorities of politicians away from the needs of everyday Americans to the whims of the affluent.

Evan’s breaking point came during Kamala Harris’s speech, which she found lacking in substance and far removed from the pressing economic concerns facing millions. “When I was there listening to the speeches, I felt myself getting mad because I didn’t hear anything about the economy—definitely not in Kamala’s speech, and not very much in the others as well.”

If Harris wins and the Democrats gain a majority I the House, America will resemble Mexico in a few short years.

You get the politicians you deserve.

