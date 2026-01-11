Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherman's avatar
Sherman
2h

It’s moving fast, reports out of Iran are the rats are leaving the ship. This may not end like numerous prior protests as too many are fed up and in the streets. You may want to Check YouTube reports.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture