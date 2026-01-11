Iran latest: ‘More than 500 now dead’ in Iran protests with ‘around 10,000’ arrested, say reports | World News | Sky News

“10,000 arrests at Iran protests as death toll continues to rise

We’ve been receiving rolling updates throughout the day on the reported number of deaths at the protests in Iran.

The Reuters news agency, citing the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), now reports that 538 people have been killed.

This includes 490 protesters and 48 Iran security personnel.

Around 10,000 arrests have now also been made, according to HRANA.

The Iranian government has provided no overall casualty figures so far.

From Brave AI:

“In the context of the ongoing Iranian protests, particularly those following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 and continuing into 2026, the charge of “Moharebeh,” meaning “waging war against God” or “enmity against God,” has been frequently applied by Iranian authorities against protesters.”

“ This charge is punishable by death under Iran’s legal system and has been used to justify the arrest, trial, and execution of individuals involved in the demonstrations.”

“ The Islamic Revolutionary Courts have issued death sentences based on this charge, often following rushed trials that lack due process and are widely criticized by human rights organizations.”

“The Iranian judiciary has intensified the use of this charge, with the Prosecutor General explicitly threatening protesters with Moharebeh in January 2026, demanding that courts issue indictments “without wasting time” and show “no mercy”.

“In addition to Moharebeh, related charges such as “corruption on earth” (efsad-e fel-arz) and “armed rebellion against the Islamic government” (baghy) have also been used to target protesters, particularly those accused of acts like arson, attacks on security forces, or disrupting public order.”

Which rather begs the question “how may of the 10,000 arrested have been executed and will these executions ever be categorised ss “genocide” let alone reported/justified by the “State”.

Onwards!

