From Brave AI:

“The Muslim Brotherhood is not proscribed as a terrorist organization in the UK. While the group is designated as a terrorist entity by several Middle Eastern nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the UK government has maintained a more permissive stance.

A comprehensive 2015 government review concluded that while the Brotherhood’s ideology and activities were a “possible indicator of extremism,” there was insufficient evidence to link the organization directly to terrorist-related activity within the UK to meet the legal threshold for proscription under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Consequently, membership or association with the group is considered a potential indicator of extremism for counter-terrorism purposes, but the organization itself remains legal to operate in Britain.

From here (h/ tCITIZEN FREE PRESS

‘Muslim Brotherhood official website’ celebrates Abdul El-Sayed’s U.S. Senate primary victory - The Midwesterner

“As the Muslim Brotherhood celebrated El-Sayed’s victory on Wednesday, a Senate Judiciary subcommittee highlighted the organizations networks and affiliates in the U.S., Jewish Insider reports.

““(Democrats’) campaign is now openly embracing terrorist organizations waging war on America,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said at the hearing. “Behind El-Sayed’s political rise sits a much older and more entrenched institutional network.”

Kyle Shideler, director for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy, highlighted Jakaku’s ties to groups affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, including CAIR.

El-Sayed’s victory on Tuesday “shows the success of the Muslim Brotherhood network over multiple decades,” he said. “It achieved what they said they were going to achieve, which was to normalize support for Hamas and normalize support for terrorism.”

He noted the Muslim Brotherhood, designated by the U.S. departments of State and Treasury as a terrorist organization, has united with groups like the Democratic Socialists of America with a “shared revolutionary objective of advocating for the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution.”

Cruz connected the Holy Land Foundation prosecution with widespread protests on college campuses across the U.S. led by pro-Hamas student groups. ISNA was launched in 1982 as an outgrowth of the Muslim Students Association, which was founded at the University of Michigan in 1963 with guidance from the Muslim Brotherhood before expanding nationwide.

“The Holy Land Foundation prosecution revealed that these organizations do not operate in isolation; they function as part of a broader Muslim Brotherhood ecosystem,” Cruz said. “The events we witnessed on college campuses after Oct. 7 (2023) did not emerge from nowhere. They were not spontaneous. They were not organic. They were the product of an organized network that has spent decades building influence inside the United States.”

Arielle Klepach, senior counsel at the National Jewish Advocacy Center, described that network as “a foreign terror-supporting movement on American soil, targeting our Constitution and our founding principles.”

“I would ask you to remember these three things: these organizations are dangerous, they are in our schools and they hide by abusing the very legal system they are working to dismantle,” she said.

Socialism and Islamism seem joined at the hip with the aim of dismantling the social contract in both the US AND the UK. They are anathema to (western) Christian values . It is clear that every spokesperson for Islam uses the very rules and laws designed to promote fairness in law and aociety are subverted to allow the promulgation of Sharia law.

Remember Sharia believes that every law created by man is an artificial construct and is by definition, illegal and only Sharia is ‘natural law.

The advancement oof the misogynistic and racist principles of Sharia increasingly dominate the US and UK from schools through hospitals, housing and places of worship. Every word apoken in national and local government works to advance Islam.

There are now more deaths than births in the UK and the fertility rate of Muslims is twice that of the native, indigenous population.

Here’s some fun facts from Brave AI:

“The Muslim population in the United Kingdom in 2006 was estimated at 2,142,000 people, representing approximately 3.7% of the total population.

“Total Muslim Population (2026 Estimate): Approximately 4.1 million, comprising 6.5% of the population in England and Wales.

Recent Historical Context: Between mid-2010 and mid-2016, an estimated 43% of all immigrants to the UK were Muslim.

“According to the 2021 Census, 26.6% of Muslims in England and Wales live in social rented housing, a rate significantly higher than the national average of 16.6%.

“ Political Representation: In Newham, Muslim councillors made up 15.1% (9 out of 60) of the council in the 1998–2002 term, rising to 21.7% (13 councillors) in the 2006–2010 term. In Tower Hamlets, while specific councilor percentages are not detailed in the snippets, it had the highest number of Muslim candidates (102) in recent local elections, with 39 elected, largely through the Aspire party.

Employment in Public Sector: In Tower Hamlets, 27% of the Muslim resident population aged 16 and over works in the public administration, education, and health sector. However, the context notes that Muslims are somewhat under-represented in statutory agencies (council, police, health) relative to their population numbers and are concentrated in lower-grade roles.

Demographics: The Muslim population in Tower Hamlets is 39.9% (2021 Census), and in Newham, it is 34.8% (2021 Census).

A little more details on the Londonistan boroughs of Tower Hamlets and Newhm.

“Based on the provided search context, specific 2026 proportions of residents living in social housing for Tower Hamlets and Newham are not available. The most recent census data (2021) and other recent reports provide the following historical figures:

Tower Hamlets : Approximately 35.9% to 40% of households live in social housing. A 2024 borough profile notes that 34% of housing stock was Council or Registered Social Landlord housing in 2021, while Census 2021 data cites 35.9% . Earlier 2011 Census data indicated 40% .

Newham: The provided text does not state the specific proportion of social housing residents for Newham, though it notes Newham has one of the largest social housing waiting lists in London.

The Housing Strategy 2026-2036 for Tower Hamlets highlights that over 30,000 households are on the housing register, indicating ongoing demand, but does not provide a 2026 tenure percentage.

UK Reform and the Conservatives plan to evict foreign residents from social housing, freeing up council houses for those on council housing waiting lists for years/decades.

This will inevitably lead to councils providing housing for the homeless asnd their families – a circular firing squad.

The Labour government wants to house illegal immigrants in disuses military barracks. Will they also house the people they make homeless? They are also releasing hardened criminals from prison- but not to the same HMO’s that house illegal immigrants?

Why not adopt the same methods used at the end of WW2

402,200 German prisoners of war were held in the United Kingdom at the peak of their population in September 1946, nearly a year after the end of World War II.

Nissan hunts back then and barbed wire encampments plus compulsory farm work – these dats maybe 3D printing of prisons and pot-hole filling is more appropriate???

Other than that- the creation os separate Muslim country in the UK seems worthy of consideration. The chances of assimilation are close to zero and it is only a matter of time before Prime ministers devolution plans and the return of income and business taxes bears fruit for Muslim districts.

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