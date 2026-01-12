Last week I posted this article:

It is no secret that Jews and Muslims hate each other – it is also no secret that there are 4 million Muslims In the UK and 278,000 Jews, Muslim influence on Western culture and law is on the rise

I have been thinking about the implications for the UK – how far do the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood extend into the social fabric of the UK?.

On the face of it, there is thing inherently wrong or criminal with a association of people looking to help each other. It only becomes a problem when a system, such as Sharia Law dominates and gains a “priority” over the law of the land and imposes it’s dogma to introduce a parallel policing, enforcement and justice system that favours th beliefs of one ethnic group (Muslims) above all others.

Sharia law, Amirs and Hijrah

“In the Islamic faith, “amirs” are commanders or governors in Islamic countries, responsible for maintaining law and order in their respective regions.”

“This deliberate separation from non-Islamic systems reflects a core phase of Hijrah: temporary reliance on the host society until parallel institutions achieve full autonomy, as envisioned in the Brotherhood’s settlement strategy.”

““Classical and contemporary Islamic scholars describe modern Hijrah as a phased process: migrants settle in non-Muslim lands, resist assimilation, build parallel Islamic institutions (mosques, schools, businesses, professional networks), achieve self-sufficiency, expand demographically and economically, engage in da’wah (proselytization), and ultimately work toward establishing Islamic authority.”

This description of the goal of the Muslim Brotherhood codifies a revolutionary aspect that seeks to replace ad dominate all of the UK’s institutions and their replacement with institutions that are Sharia compliant.

Mosques, courts, banking finance insurance, housing, schools and universities, hospitals etc.

From Brave AI:

“There is no official count of Sharia courts in the UK, and the number cited varies significantly across sources. Some reports claim there are 85 Sharia courts operating in the UK, primarily handling family matters such as marriage and divorce, with the first established in 1982.

The discrepancy arises because these councils are informal, voluntary, and not uniformly registered or recognized by the state.

The Muslim Arbitration Tribunal, which operates under the 1996 Arbitration Act, is one recognized body whose rulings can be enforced in civil courts if both parties agree.

Despite the varying numbers, it is widely acknowledged that these councils do not have legal standing in the UK’s formal legal system, and their decisions are not automatically binding unless incorporated into civil law through consent orders.

“The Muslim Arbitration Tribunal is a form of alternative dispute resolution which operates under the Arbitration Act 1996 which is available in England as a Barelvi organization.. It is one of a range of services (Islamic Sharia Council is another) for Muslims who wish to resolve disputes without recourse to the courts system.[2] According to Machteld Zee, the MAT differs from other Sharia councils in that their ‘core business’ is arbitrating commercial disputes under the Arbitration Act 1996.[3]

Per Brave AI:

“The Muslim Brotherhood plays a significant role in promoting and advancing the implementation of Sharia law within legal and social frameworks, particularly through its network of organizations and influence over institutions. The group advocates for Sharia as the primary source of legislation and governance, defining it as commandments from the Quran and traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, with principles accepted by mainstream Sunni scholars.”

There are may conflicts between Sharia law and English common law. These are illegal In UK law, but can be “consented” to by all parties in Sharia law.

Arranged marriage (legal in the UK), first cousin marriage (legal in the UK), child marriage, polygamy, FGM, honour killings, marital rape – and so on.

“Since the NHS began collecting data on female genital mutilation (FGM) in 2015, a total of 37,615 individual women and girls have been reported to have undergone FGM, with 102,155 attendances related to the practice recorded across GP surgeries and NHS trusts.

“In the April 2016 to March 2017 period, there were 9,179 attendances involving FGM, including identification, treatment, or childbirth by women with FGM. Of these, 57 cases were known to have occurred in the UK, with around 50 of those being genital piercings. The government estimates that approximately 170,000 women and girls in the UK have undergone FGM, with an additional 65,000 girls under the age of 13 at risk.

“Despite increased reporting, prosecution remains extremely low; since the Home Office began mandatory data collection in April 2019, 350 FGM offences have been recorded by police, but only three convictions have been secured. The National FGM Centre, established in 2015 to support survivors and identify at-risk girls, has faced funding challenges and is at risk of closure.”

“ Honour killings - The Crown Prosecution Service prosecutes these crimes under specific offences such as murder, causing grievous bodily harm, or threats to kill, and identifies them as “honour crimes” in official records. Despite increased awareness and efforts by organizations like Karma Nirvana and Savera, honour-based abuse remains under-recognized and under-reported.”

“In 2019, 139 individuals aged 16 and 17 entered legally binding opposite-sex marriages in England and Wales, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, which is the most recent available. This represents a 64% decrease from 388 child marriages recorded in 2010. The number of under-18 marriages peaked at 29,935 in 1971, but has since dropped dramatically.”

“However, official statistics only capture legally registered marriages.

“Informal religious or customary ceremonies, which are not legally recognized but still constitute child marriage, are not recorded and may be more common. Campaigners argue that these unregistered marriages, sometimes involving children as young as 10, remain a serious issue. The Forced Marriage Unit (FMU) reported 337 cases involving under-18s in 2021, including 75 aged 15 or under, though these cases may not always involve immediate marriage.”

“While precise figures for marital rape alone are not published, the legal framework and available data confirm that non-consensual sexual acts within marriage are prosecutable under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, which defines rape as intentional penetration without consent or without a reasonable belief in consent.

The low conviction rates—only 1,685 convictions in 2023 despite over 70,000 reported cases—highlight the challenges in prosecution, including high attrition rates and difficulties in gathering evidence.

Perhaps the numbers do not make it cost effective to police and prosecute - Sharia courts may relieve the burden on the common law justice system.

Hindus as well as Muslims have similar marriage practices – but not FGM.

So, what are there any signs that the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated politics at the local and national levels?

How many members of Pakistani rape gangs are connected to the Muslim Brotherhood?

There are conspiracy theories surrounding London Mayor, Sadiq Khan – per Brave AI:

“Sadiq Khan has been linked to the Muslim Brotherhood through his professional and political affiliations, particularly during his time as a lawyer and member of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

The MCB itself has been noted for its connections to Islamist movements like the Muslim Brotherhood and Jamaat-e-Islami, and Khan has spoken at events hosted by the organization, which the UK government has long refused to engage with due to its extremist ties.”

· “Khan served as chairman of the legal affairs committee of the MCB, an organization with documented links to the Muslim Brotherhood and Jamaat-e-Islami. · He publicly defended Yusuf al-Qaradawi, a prominent Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated cleric, during a 2004 debate, stating that Qaradawi was not the extremist he was often portrayed as. · The MCB has been criticized for its support of Hamas, opposition to Holocaust Memorial Day, and exclusion of moderate Muslims from government programs, raising concerns about its alignment with radical Islamist ideologies. · Despite these associations, Khan has maintained that his work was rooted in human rights advocacy, though critics argue he has not adequately distanced himself from extremist networks.

“The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) plays a role in advocating for the rights of British Muslims within the legal and policy framework of the UK, emphasizing equality before the law and the importance of inclusive governance.

It promotes the idea that Muslims should be able to apply elements of Islamic law in personal relationships, provided they do not conflict with British law, and supports the inclusion of qualified Muslims in the judiciary.”

· “he MCB advocates for equality before British law and supports the principle that Muslims should be allowed to apply Islamic legal principles in personal matters such as marriage and divorce, as long as they are consistent with UK legislation. · It has historically engaged with the government on legal and policy issues, including calls for reform in areas such as education, hate crime legislation, and the recognition of Islamic finance products. · The MCB emphasizes that its role is not to seek special privileges but to mainstream British Muslims by ensuring their voices are heard in policy-making processes and public discourse. · Despite periods of strained relations with the UK government, particularly following the 2009 suspension of ties due to the Istanbul Declaration, the MCB continues to assert its commitment to constructive participation in public affairs. · The organization maintains that its members, including mosques, schools, and charities, are united around shared goals of social cohesion, human rights, and democratic participation, guided by a broad Islamic ethos. That would appear to mean “guided by Sharia Law”? “The extent of political ties between individuals in the UK and the Muslim Brotherhood is not quantified by a definitive number, but several figures have been identified in reports and analyses as having connections or associations with the group or its networks. According to a 2015 government review, the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology and activities were found to run counter to British values, and membership or association with the group was considered a “possible indicator of extremism”. “ The review noted that Muslim Brotherhood-associated or influenced groups in the UK had at times significantly influenced national organizations claiming to represent Muslim communities. “More recently, in December 2025, the UK government confirmed that the Muslim Brotherhood was under “close review” for potential proscription under terror laws, indicating ongoing scrutiny of its influence and associated individuals. The report from the MENA Research Center, based on investigations into the 2024 parliamentary elections, identified several candidates supported by the Muslim Brotherhood’s networks through campaigns like “Arab Vote” and “Muslim Vote”. “These included: · Jeremy Bernard Corbyn, who won his seat in Islington North as an independent and is described as one of the Brotherhood’s greatest gains, with long-standing ties to the Muslim Council of Britain (alleged to be linked to the Brotherhood). · Shawkat Adam, who won as an independent in Leicester South and raised the Palestinian keffiyeh in his victory speech, expressing support for Gaza. · Iqbal Muhammad, who won in Dewsbury and Batley, focusing on a ceasefire in Gaza. · Adnan Hussain, who won in Blackburn. Other candidates, such as George Galloway, Liam Muhammad, Johnny MacKenzie, and Ajmal Masroor, were reported as losing by narrow margins despite being linked to the Brotherhood’s networks. These findings suggest that while direct political representation is limited, the Brotherhood’s influence appears to be exercised through strategic support of independent candidates and community-based activism. It is important to note that the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB), a prominent organization often linked to the Brotherhood, was found in a 2015 review to have been “dominated by the Muslim Brotherhood” for some years, though it has since claimed to have distanced itself publicly. Despite this, the group remains under scrutiny for its historical and potential ongoing ties. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muslim_Association_of_Britain We can only wait and see how the situation In Iran develops and whether it descends into sectarian violence o the streets of cities in the West like this: “ A U-Haul truck plowed into a crowd of demonstrators in Westwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday, January 11, 2026, during a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran.

update o that U-Haul truck story:

(10) Open Source Intel on X: "NOW 🔴 A U Haul truck drove into Iranian protesters in Los Angeles, injuring several people https://t.co/XkVqcFUQfb" / X

(10) Open Source Intel on X: “NOW 🔴 A U Haul truck drove into Iranian protesters in Los Angeles, injuring several people https://t.co/XkVqcFUQfb” / X The incident occurred near the Wilshire Federal Building around 3:34 p.m. local time, resulting in at least two people being evaluated at the scene, both of whom declined medical treatment. The driver of the U-Haul was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and is currently under investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice, with officials stating the motive remains unknown. · The demonstration, which drew an estimated crowd of over 1,000 people, was held in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran, where activists report more than 500 deaths and over 10,000 arrests during a government crackdown. · The U-Haul truck bore a political message on its side: “No shah, no regime. USA: Don’t repeat 1953. No mullah,” referencing the 1953 U.S.-backed coup that restored the shah to power. · Footage from the scene showed protesters surrounding the vehicle, attempting to pull the driver out, while police intervened to secure the area and escort the suspect into custody. · The LAPD confirmed the driver was injured during the chaos following the incident, and the investigation is ongoing, with no official statement on whether the act was intentional or accidental.

“Demonstrators in London, estimated at 500 to 1,000 at peak, waved the former imperial flag and held images of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah.

· Two individuals were arrested—one for aggravated trespass and assault on an emergency worker, and another for aggravated trespass—while police confirmed no serious disorder occurred. · The Iranian embassy later posted a photo on X showing the national flag restored, captioned “Iran’s flag is flying high”. · The UK government, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, condemned the violence against protesters in Iran and expressed serious concern over the crackdown. · Protests also occurred in Paris and Istanbul, with demonstrators calling for revolution in Tehran and denouncing the Iranian embassy as a “terrorist factory”. More on the Muslim brotherhood: “The relationship between the Islamic State of Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood is defined by a complex interplay of ideological convergence, historical ties, and strategic pragmatism, despite deep-sectarian divisions between Sunni and Shia Islam. Both entities share a core belief that “Islam is the solution” to societal and political challenges, advocating for an Islamic state governed by Sharia law and rejecting Western secularism. “ This ideological alignment has fostered significant intellectual and historical connections, particularly through the influence of key figures like Sayyid Qutb, whose works were translated and admired by Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who viewed Qutb’s writings as foundational to Iran’s revolutionary ideology.” “Despite these shared ideological roots, the relationship has been marked by strategic ambivalence. While Iran has supported certain Sunni Islamist groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad—both linked to the Muslim Brotherhood—this support has been driven more by geopolitical interests, particularly opposition to Israel, than by doctrinal alignment. In 2025, the Muslim Brotherhood’s acting head, Salah Abdel Haq, publicly pledged “full solidarity” with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the Iran-Israel conflict, declaring that “the fires of Israeli occupation do not distinguish between our ethnicities or sects” and asserting that the Brotherhood and Iran are “one nation — religiously, spiritually, and geopolitically”.

“ The Brotherhood’s leadership, including figures like Mohammed Badie, has maintained a right-wing, Sunni Islamist stance, emphasizing gradual political change through electoral means rather than revolutionary upheaval. In contrast, Iran’s Islamic Republic, under the doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih, establishes a theocratic state led by a Supreme Leader, a model that diverges from the Brotherhood’s preference for a more pluralistic Islamic governance.”

Onwards!

