Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
9h

If shale gas involves fracking then the gas should be left where it is. Not only is fracking expensive it’s also environmentally destructive and dangerous to ground water, air and the ground people walk on. Fracking requires huge quantities of water injected at pressure along with just about every toxic chemical ending in cide. The now heavily polluted water then has to be disposed of and the fracking companies will, inevitable, seek to dispose of the poison at the cheapest possible cost. Take a look at Dimock In Pennsylvania.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture