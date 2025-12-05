According to Brave AI – its ZERO! Not the quarter of a billion pounds the hoi polloi would be liable for!

From the Queen to Charles:

“King Charles III is not required to pay inheritance tax on the estate he inherited from Queen Elizabeth II due to a long-standing exemption established by a 1993 agreement between the monarchy and the UK government.”

“ This exemption, known as the “Crown exemption,” prevents the monarch from paying inheritance tax on assets transferred from one sovereign to another, a rule that has been in place for centuries.”

“ The estate, primarily the Duchy of Lancaster valued at over £650 million, would have otherwise been subject to a 40% inheritance tax rate on amounts exceeding the £325,000 threshold.”

Beter make sure he new inheritance tax regime has a “sunset clause” for the next King (William) – else I will be a very expensive oversight?!? – and yet another Labour government cock-up?– or maybe the actual goal of the anti-monarchy Marxists running the government?

“As of the financial year ending 31 March 2025, the Duchy of Lancaster was valued at £678.7 million. This valuation reflects an increase from the £652.8 million reported for the year ending 31 March 2022. The estate, which includes 45,550 acres of land across England and Wales, generates a net income of approximately £24.4 million annually, which is paid to the reigning sovereign as part of the privy purse.”

“The term “Crown exemption” refers to a legal principle that generally means the Crown (the government or state) is not bound by certain statutes unless explicitly stated or implied by necessary implication.

“ This principle is a rule of statutory interpretation, not an absolute immunity, and it presumes that an Act of Parliament does not apply to the Crown unless it is made clear that it does.”

“ The Supreme Court has upheld this rule, stating it is well established and that many statutes are drafted under the assumption that the Crown is not bound.”

Better than diplomatic immunity?!?

Onwards!!!

