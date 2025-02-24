From here:

DOGE Uncovers 4.6 Million Gov't Credit Cards in Massive Leak! 3.

Referencing this tweet:

Department of Government Efficiency on X: "The US government currently has ~4.6M active credit cards/accounts, which processed ~90M unique transactions for ~$40B of spend in FY24. DOGE is working w/ the agencies to simplify the program and reduce admin costs - we will report back in 1 week. https://t.co/Umuc0GLsvW https://t.co/pikYyPIdHP" / X

“This latest disclosure reveals that the U.S. government has an astonishing 4.6 million active credit cards in use, which facilitated a massive 90 million transactions worth nearly $40 billion just in Fiscal Year 2024.”

“At the forefront of this spending spree is the Department of Defense (DOD), which maintains approximately 2.4 million individual accounts. These accounts alone handled an eye-popping 27.2 million transactions within just one year, underscoring the magnitude of unchecked spending within our government.”

There is a possibility, albeit remote, that the credit card bills are legitimate expenses necessary to conduct Federal business,

This kind of behaviour is endemic in corporate USA but has no place in government.

There is a much higher probability that the expenses extend to weekly grocery shopping, dry cleaning bills, movie, restaurant, hotel, plane tickets, cable, internet, (landline and personal cell) phone and Netflix subscriptions that bear no relationship to Federal business and are direct theft of taxes for personal gain.

One can only imagine what the tax returns look like - with claims for “deductions” made by individuals.

Suffice to say, that each credit card bill must be approved/signed off by “managers” and the accounts department.

Maybe the balances are paid off every month - with taxes, if they aren’t the credit card companies will be charging interest at (from Brave AI) “As of February 2025, the average credit card interest rate in the U.S. is 24.20%.”

Yikes!

Onwards!!!