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Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
Oct 6

Climate alarmists typically ignore real science & rely instead upon marketing tactics to get their misinformation across to a gullible public.

It's about time we Climate Realists fought back with material that the layman (general public) can absorb Vs heavy duty science that cause most to 'switch off'.

Video material along these lines from The Land Down Under, courtesy of The Climate Realists of Australia promoting CO2, the Good Gas! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGwSfjbAY5E

Wotcha reckon??

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Oct 5

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/misinformation-by-language

It is disappointing to see well-informed people talking about clean energy as though CO2, the breath of life and the foundation of life on Earth, is a dangerous pollutant. And referring to renewables, as though environmentally destructive wind and solar facilities are indeed renewable in any desirable sense.

The great philosopher, Karl Popper, famously insisted that the words don’t matter; focus on clarity, the logic of arguments, and the evidence.

That might work in academic discussion, but it does not apply to PR and propaganda, where people pick up “the vibe” from the language.

Consider some key words in the energy field: renewables, green, clean, decarbonisation, sustainable.

If we habitually use those terms, we are quite likely giving aid and consolation to the enemy, because people who hear the words but don’t get our message will persist in error.

They don’t usually listen to us attentively, or read our writing carefully enough to realise that we are saying that ‘green’ in practice means devastating the countryside.

etc...

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