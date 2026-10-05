From here:

Alarmist “Newspeak” is poisoning the climate debate | Canada Free Press

“Modern political language often uses ideologically-loaded terms that shape perception before any argument is even made.

Climate-related terminology that is in common usage offers some of the clearest examples:

“Carbon pollution” — Climate activists and their political and media allies use this misleading term to refer to carbon dioxide (CO2), which is neither pollution nor carbon;

it is a colorless, odorless gas essential to plant photosynthesis and, therefore, to all life on Earth.

Yet the phrase “carbon pollution” evokes imagery of smoke (i.e., typically soot, which is amorphous carbon contaminated with additional organic compounds and trace elements) and grime, compressing multiple ideas—CO₂ emissions, air quality, climate risk—into a single dark, dirty-sounding term.

This mirrors Newspeak’s strategy: use simplified language that carries ideological weight and discourages nuance and further discussion.

Climate realists, those of us who understand that climate change is largely natural, must call CO 2 from industrial activities what it actually is: “carbon dioxide emissions.

” Fossil” fuels — Referring to hydrocarbons (coal, oil and natural gas) as “fossil fuels” reinforces the idea that they are relics of ancient life and therefore inherently outdated or illegitimate, even though abiotic methane (natural gas) exists on Earth and methane is abundant on Titan, a moon of Saturn where no known life exists.

The phrase “fossil fuels” collapses a complex category of hydrocarbons into a single conceptual box, encouraging binary thinking: fossil = bad, nonfossil = good.

Climate realists must call it what it is: “hydrocarbon resources.”

“Clean/green energy” — Wind and solar power are often labeled “clean,” or “green” despite requiring coal-powered manufacturing, rare-earth mining, large-scale land disruption, and environmentally intensive supply chains.

Wind power is also a major threat to bird and bat populations, which die in the millions in the vicinity of industrial wind turbines.

The term “clean energy” compresses a complicated lifecycle into a single moral category, implying unjustified purity and virtue while discouraging discussion of trade-offs.

Climate realists must call it what it is: “alternative, intermittent energy.”

“Climate change denier ” — Many people so labeled do not deny climate change; we question its primary drivers, magnitude, or policy responses.

The denier term collapses a spectrum of scientific and policy positions into a single stigmatized identity, functioning similarly to Newspeak’s negative identity labels.

If anyone could rationally be labeled climate change deniers, it is those who hold the absurd view that our climate was relatively tranquil until the arrival of humans.

They seem not to know that half of North America was under a vast ice sheet only 22,000 years ago.

Ten thousand years ago temperatures rose as much as 11 degrees F in a single decade — over 50 times faster than the past century’s 2 degrees F warming.

The “deniers” label is a particularly heinous smear, as it is an attempt to equate those of us who legitimately question the causes of climate change to Holocaust deniers.

It is designed to frighten dissenters into silence.

Besides having no place in civilized discourse, it is a fundamental error in reasoning, an “ad hominem” logical fallacy — “against the man” instead of the idea.

Climate policy skeptics must call ourselves what we really are: “climate realists.”

Here is an article I penned three years ago:

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID’d/injected)

“THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS - THE EARTH IS NOT “BOILING” - LOOK OUT THE WINDOW JUST TO MAKE SURE!

Note that there is no mention anywhere by anyone of the impact on the climate of earth such as underwater or underground volcanoes such as Hunga Tonga) or Fukushima or the volcano under the Eyjafjallajokull glacier or Mount St Helens. The atmospheric effects for which can last years if not decades. (Hunga Tonga effects have a few more years to go yet).

The first addition shows how the impact of clouds is 200 times greater than that of CO2 and methane – guess what is missing from the 40 UN IPCC models?

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