Whatever happened to DOGE?

“This is part six of “Medicaid Millions,” a Daily Wire series exposing billions of dollars in dubious “personal services” payments where people are paid to spend time with their own relatives.

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The Omar name keeps cropping up in the article plus a few others!

“Three doors down from Jama on Morality Drive, in the middle-class neighborhood where he lives, is a man named Omar Said Omar. He owns six buildings, one of which houses nine Medicaid businesses that collectively billed the government program nearly $20 million, according to government records.

Here is a link to the Daily Wire article that goes into tremendous deatil – all of which looks ground for all sorts of criminal indictments for racketeering and fraud.An important exposé from the Dily Wire here:

The Millionaire Welfare Kings Behind A ‘Quality’ Medicaid Empire

Following up on a Just the News article here:

Somali Suitcase Stash: Feds says $130 million moved from Ohio airport to Minnesota on way overseas

More million dollar claims made here:

“Omar was also an owner of Serenity Home Health Care, which has separately billed $33 million to taxpayers in recent years, at times exceeding $600,000 a month.

“The real estate LLC’s address is the same as Accurate Home Healthcare, another Medicaid firm founded by Jama that is still operational. It billed taxpayers $10.6 million in recent years, including for “home visits” that a state audit found could not have occurred. Accurate’s CEO, Abdiweli Shiekhdon, is a partner in the veteran hall’s holding company.

“Another partner is Osman M. Issa, who registered to vote using Jama’s address and incorporated Pacific Home Health Services LLC, which billed Medicaid $8.1 million, according to the spending records. In 2006, Issa was charged with a fraud offense and paid a fine.”

“Most notable of the properties is a two-story building claimed as the address of 65 different companies registered to bill Medicaid, which collectively billed $35 million in recent years.”

“Suite 110, for example, houses a nonprofit called Our Helpers, which has received $1.9 million in grants, including $279,000 from the state of Ohio. It shares the suite with both a home healthcare company and a group called Muslim Youth Revival.

Another nonprofit, Global Social Services, was paid $2.6 million from the state of Ohio using the emporium address. It calls itself “a network that bring doners closer to the most needed of the society” [sic throughout]. The only events listed on its website are “Lorem Ipsum,” the pseudo-Latin phrase used as a placeholder.

The daycare is run by Sarah Ogden, whose husband, David, runs three Medicaid firms that have been paid millions. Previously, the daycare building housed Maxim Therapy LLC, a company registered to Gelle’s apparent brother.

From the Just the News linked article:

“Homeland Security Department officials told Just the News that Transportation Security Administration agents tracked and flagged about $136 million in bulk cash in outbound luggage at the passenger checkpoints at John Glenn Columbus International Airport since November 2023.”

How many other ‘Somali’ operations are there and how many have been ‘let off’ by authorities?

Lots more detail in each linked article.

What amount in millions of dollars would provoke a serious investigations and indictment for fraud and racketeering? 5 million, ten million, 50 million over one, two or ten years?

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