From this 66-minute video here (h/t Ranger71)

WIND INDUSTRY FRAUD with Alex Nicol 28 September 2024 (rumble.com)

Here is the description:

“WIND INDUSTRY FRAUD with Alex Nicol 28 September 2024.

Courage Is The Cure speaks with wind turbine whistleblower, Alex Nicol, regarding ACCIONA and a proposed building of a 3-gigawatt wind farm across 1000,000ha of prime agricultural land in Western Australia.”

It’s 100,000 hectares = 385 square miles.

The Australin government pays the wind industry 15.6 billion dollars EVERT TEAR – over ten years will equal 156 billion dollars – guess who pays for that? The taxpayers pay for the subsidies, of course, and then they pay again for higher electricity bills for the expensive electricity – all while Australia is rich in cheaper sources like natural gas and coal – which Australia exports to China – who supplies the components for European companies to build the wind farms!

Cliff notes from the first 15 minutes detail how the ACCIONA deal works:

The information is censored by the Australia government and by YouTube and Facebook.

One headline (ABC) ACCIONA will put up a 400 turbine wind farm in Western Australia, with around 400 million dollars of subsidies EVERY YEAR.

Each turbine gets a million-dollar subsidy. The farmer – prime agricultural land – one farmer turned down 75,000 from ACCIONA – not and deal for ACCIONA right? Up to 875,000 per wind turbine!

400 million bucks EVERY YEAR – s for a 30-year lease, the subsidies are TWELVE BILLION DOLLARS – don’t forget, the taxpayer pays for those subsidies and the consumer pays AGAIN via higher electricity bills!

Decimates the entire agricultural area – so no food going to anyone. How much is that worth?

400 turbines, 3 blades each, each blade is 90 metres in length (100 yards, 300 feet) – the environmental impact on shipping those blades along dirt track roads – then the transmission lines and the concrete platforms - to the site will be enormous.

Health effects of being near turbines render any other use impossible.

A similar wind turbine farm across the other side of Australia, in Victoria, people had to leave their farms overnight, to go sleep in the city, because the health effects were so severe.

The wind turbine deals are happening all over Western Australia. WA just sells out. Committed 4 billion to connecting wind turbines and another 3 billion to “decarbonise” the grid. ALL WITH taxpayer money and no democratic input via election campaigns etc – ALL SECRET!

The environmental impact in all other states (except NT) has already destroyed huge swathes of the environment.

Low frequency and infrasound noise – no safe distance to live near these turbines – noise limits do not protect your health. 1 or 2 km is not safe – seismic vibrations go up to 30 km.

400 wind farms in WA would be the largest windfarm outside mainland China.

Synergy is a power provider who buys the electricity from the ACCIONA windfarms. How much does it pay for the electricity and how much does it charge households?

From Brave AI “Based on the provided search results, Western Australian residents pay an average of 28.33 cents per kWh for electricity. This information is extracted from the table titled “Find Out How Much Electricity Cost Per kWh in Australia?” and specifically mentions Western Australia with a retail price of 28.33c/kWh.”

Which compares to the 5 cheapest US States here:

1. Louisiana: 11.42 ¢/kWh (June 2024), 11.23 ¢/kWh (June 2023), 1.7% annual increase 2. Utah: 11.91 ¢/kWh (June 2024), 11.73 ¢/kWh (June 2023), 1.5% annual increase 3. Washington: 12.06 ¢/kWh (June 2024), 11.16 ¢/kWh (June 2023), 8.1% annual increase 4. Idaho: 12.23 ¢/kWh (June 2024), 11.82 ¢/kWh (June 2023), 3.5% annual increase 5. Nebraska: 12.27 ¢/kWh (June 2024), 12.43 ¢/kWh (June 2023), -1.3% annual decrease

I am guessing that Australians don’t recall when their currency was at parity with the US dollar back in 2012, rather than its current level of 30% lower, where it has tracked since 2015. I wonder when the accelerated “Net Zero” policies started in Oz?

The wind farms create a “Mad Max” wasteland – not from nuclear war but from wind farms. Happening everywhere - on land and sea.

All these subsidies and higher energy bills do nothing but create energy poverty, create toxic dumps and add hundreds of billions of dollars in debt. This is what “net zero” looks like.

Footnote – still no reply from the EIA about the reconciliation of the natural gas futures contract price of around 3 bucks per 10,000 MMBTU – around 3 MWh of electricity and the price paid by US households that averages around 16 cents per kWh (160 bucks per MWh).

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan