Pandemic Response Caused More Excess Death Than Virus | Childrens Health Defense

“The claim: COVID-era excess deaths were a direct result of a pandemic respiratory virus. Research has suggested, however, that these patterns in global mortality rates have another cause. Joseph Hickey, Ph.D. took part in a study on this very topic, and along with his co-authors, concluded that public health interventions had a major role to play in these fatalities — dispelling the popular assertion that it was the infectious disease. Hickey provides valuable insights on this investigation and its findings on “Defender In-Depth.””

Of note, there was no severe respiratory “pandemic”.

An issue not discussed anywhere in depth is the psychological impact of the government mandated measures. These served to increase stress and hence lower the ability of the body’s immune system to suppress pathogens that exist normally.

Biological stress caused by government measures – a psy-op – that hit the poorest, the hardest – just like illegal immigration and net zero, climate change measures.

The correlation with poverty in 2020 is striking.

Sustained excess mortality persists beyond 2020 in wealthier, increasingly and highly vaccinated countries.

