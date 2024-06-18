For those wanting the five-minute (TLDR) version, here’s a link to the video:

Too hot? Blame the Urban Heat Island Effect (youtube.com)

For my longer take, here it is.

Check out your local temperature stations used by your local news networks!

Find a Station | Data Tools | Climate Data Online (CDO) | National Climatic Data Center (NCDC) (noaa.gov)

A few weeks ago, I posted this piece that showed the blatant climate fraud used to measure temperatures in the US because 96% of weather stations were either not working or situated next to “hot spots” and so out of compliance with the requirement to measure temperatures away from areas where false readings occur. NOAA fills in data for the 96% non-compliant weather statins using the 4% that work properly and are in compliance with computer model data.

Note the reference in the embedded video in the article linked below refers to 96% non-compliance, whereas the link above says “more than 90% non-compliance.

(100) The brilliant team who come together to put on the weekly Climate Realism Show expose the FRAUD being perpetrated by NOAA – special guest Tony Heller – to expose the massive FRAUD by data manipulation (substack.com)

Imagine not maintaining temperature reading equipment knowing the siting of the equipment was out of compliance with standards, charging thousands for broke equipment and not simply “making shit up” based on the 4% of weather stations that were working and in compliance. The weather stations accentuate the overnight temperatures of heat emanating from built-up areas with heat retaining brick walls and asphalt roads – even positioning some stations near airport runways – the ones that work that is – to provide an “average day/night temperature.

That is how it is done in the good ol’ US of A and more than likely, around the world as well.

The team at the Heartland Institute have compiled a bunch of short videos on lots of topics that completely debunk the blatant lies and reveal the ignorance oof “Net Zero”, “global boiling” freaks put out to impoverish the planet and make sure it remains hungry and cannot progress.

I compiled a bunch of sites that do the same in this article:

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected) (substack.com)

Before posting the link to the Heartland Institute’s 4-minute video on the urban heat island effect, let’s check out some numbers – first the surface area of the planet on which the “global average” is based – just one number for the entire planet – from Wiki.

Surface area – 510,072,000 km2 - (196,940,000 sq mi

Land: 148,940,000 km2 - (57,510,000 sq mi)

Water: 361,132,000 km2 - (139,434,000 sq mi)

Land area = 57.5 million square miles = around 14.9 billion hectares.

Of those 14.9 billion hectares here’s some land use data over the last 20 odd years, courtesy of OWD.

Land Use - Our World in Data

Hardly any change at all in overall land use of one third of Planet Earth by humans, but a 50% increase in the square miles of built-up areas (where the urban heat island effect takes place) to 59 million (not billion) hectares which equates to 120,000 square miles if “urbanisation” over the last 20 years. That’s an expansion from 0.34% of the total surface area of the Earth in 1988, to 0.53% - an increase of around 0.2%,

Now, the impact of the distortions of the urban heat island effect become clear.

A significant number of temperature readings are taken from within that 0.2% expansion in urban land use areas, rather than from the other 99.8% around the world.

This follows the same sort of “faux science” employed by climate freaks that 0.04% of CO2 in the atmosphere and 1,800 parts per billion of methane (0.00018%) controls the global average temperature covering 57.5 million square miles of the Earth’s surface area.

From here:

What Is The Volume Of Earth's Atmosphere? - Explaining Space

“The troposphere, Earth’s lowest atmospheric layer, holds about 80% of all air, along with most weather events. The troposphere’s total volume is about 6 × 10e9 cubic km… “

Which implies the total volume of “air” is around 1.7 billion cubic miles.

Now let’s check out the extremes of temperature in the hottest and coldest places on the planet.

The coldest temperature ever recorded is −89.2 (−128.6 °F) and the hottest is 56.7°C (134°F)

Which would give you a mid-point of -33 °C and a few degrees °F – not an average of course, the mid-point between two extremes.

Here’s the 5-minute video again - lots more videos like it on the YouTube channel.

Too hot? Blame the Urban Heat Island Effect (youtube.com)

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan