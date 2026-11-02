The (Muslim) home sectary amends immigration laws that will bring around a further 1 million – mostly Muslim immigrants to the UK from countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and regions such as Gaza via “safe immigration routes”.

So, the UK government wants to switch from illegal small boat crossings and in trucks etc of fighting age men to fully legalised female immigrants and their extended families – with no cap on numbers.

The Uk government recently held a public ‘consulation’ on the attitudes of the ‘British people” to immigration in general.

From Brave Ai:

“The Home Office consultation on “earned settlement” received 204,667 responses, with 84% of individuals and 79% of organizations disagreeing with the proposed changes, particularly regarding the extension of the baseline qualifying period from five to ten years.

In response to widespread opposition regarding fairness and transitional protections, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced significant policy adjustments to the settlement framework.

‘Significant changes’ = watered down proposals for the time taken to qualify for ‘indefinite Leave to Remain and UK citizenship.

200,000- responses? Just who were they and how did they vote?

“ Current Visa Holders : Made up the vast majority of individual respondents at 73% , with 86% of this group disagreeing with the proposed changes.

British Citizens : Only 18% of respondents were British citizens, with 77% of them disagreeing with the reforms.

Other Immigration Statuses: 5% had ILR or EU settled status, 3% were on refugee or humanitarian protection, 1% were awaiting decisions, and 1% were asylum seekers.

You read that right- 73% who voted were UK visa holders, Not British citizens- 86% of these voted for ‘no change to extending ILR.

Just one fifth were British citizens who still voted for ‘no change. I wonder how many ‘citizens were first or second generation Brits?

The UK Home Office must have good access to social media groups of immigrants and an active (taxpayer funded) campaign to access them!

What are Labour’s plans for Immigration to the already overcrowded British Isles over the next 5 years?

From Brave AI:

“The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projects that net migration will average around 350,000 per year over the five-year forecast period, a figure 60,000 higher than its previous November 2023 estimate.

This projection assumes net inflows decline linearly from approximately 670,000 in mid-2023 to a medium-term steady state of 315,000 annually from 2027–28.

Five years of 350,00 = 1.75 million immigrants.

What is Mahmood planning to aid the Muslim ‘sisterhood’??

“Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a major overhaul of the UK’s immigration system, introducing new “safe and legal” routes for refugees while simultaneously tightening rules for illegal entries.

The reforms, part of the forthcoming Immigration and Asylum Bill, aim to restore public confidence by offering controlled humanitarian pathways alongside stricter settlement criteria.

“The UK Resettlement Scheme (UKRS) has also been reopened immediately, prioritizing vulnerable groups such as Afghan women and girls and Palestinians, with approximately 25% of arrivals expected to be from these groups.

Refugees arriving through these safe and legal routes are placed on a five-year path to indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

“Refugee family reunion rights allow individuals with refugee status or humanitarian protection in the UK to sponsor immediate family members (partners and children under 18) to join them.

“The UK Resettlement Scheme (UKRS) is a humanitarian program that provides a safe and legal route to the UK for vulnerable refugees identified by the UNHCR as being in need of protection. Launched in March 2021 to replace previous schemes like the Gateway Protection Programme, it allows the UK to accept refugees directly from regions of conflict and instability on a global basis.

Key features include:

Process : The UNHCR identifies and refers eligible refugees, who then undergo UK government security checks and medical assessments before arrival.

Support : Accepted refugees are granted five years of refugee status and receive housing and integration support from local authorities and community sponsors for up to five years.

Recent Developments : The scheme was reopened for new referrals in September 2026 , with a focus on prioritizing Afghan women and girls and Palestinian refugees .

Complementary Routes: The UK also operates the Mandate Resettlement Scheme for refugees with close family in the UK and the Community Sponsorship Scheme, which allows local groups to directly support resettled families.

The world’s chief human trafficker- the UNHCR- is behind the changes- no surprises there!

Note that almost all illegal immigrants arriving on small boats or in the backs of trucks are Muslim.

Note also that the countries being offered ‘safe and legal routes to immigration into the UK are Muslim countries.

Note also that the Home office Minister is a devout Muslim.

Note that the UK Labour party has strong support from the UK’s Muslim communities.

How much will today’s revised immigration policy cost and what is it?

From Brave AI:

“Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has significantly watered down her immigration proposals following intense backlash from senior Labour figures, effectively abandoning the plan to make foreign care workers wait 15 years for settlement.

The revised rules, announced on November 2, 2026, allow care workers who earned at least £25,000 a year to apply for permanent residency after five years, while most other migrants face a 10-year wait.

The £10 billion figure cited in reports refers to the lifetime cost to the taxpayer of allowing approximately 196,000 care workers and their dependents to settle in the UK under the current system, a calculation used by the Home Office to justify stricter rules.

However, think tanks like the IPPR argue this figure is flawed, suggesting that skilled migrants actually contribute billions to public finances and that the policy would not save the claimed amount.

Conservative Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticized the U-turn, claiming it allows hundreds of thousands of migrants to stay permanently at a £10 billion cost to taxpayers. Conversely, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner had previously opposed the original harsh measures as “un-British,” and the final decision reflects a compromise to balance fairness with fiscal concerns.

(Ed: the last sentence should read ‘would not cost’ rather than ‘would not save’?)

Net migration numbers are down because 100’s of thousands of Brits are leaving the country.

Scoot to figure 6 on this link:

Net migration to the UK - Migration Observatory

The OBBR did not comment on the 80,000 student and young person’ visas granted to (mostly Muslim?) people from the EU under the Erasmus scheme.

By the way, Brave AI insists the muslim be capitalised to Muslim. What’s up with that?

From Brave Ai:

“The UK and EU are actively negotiating a “Youth Experience” scheme to allow young people aged 18 to 30 to live and work in each other’s countries for a limited period.

While the European Commission initially proposed an uncapped four-year visa, negotiations are currently stalled over quota limits, with the UK demanding a cap of 50,000 visas annually and the EU seeking 150,000.

The Labour government is actively proselytising the UK into Islam – because Muslims mostly votes socialist to capture welfare benefits.

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