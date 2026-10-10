Earlier today I cross-posted this:

“It references this deeper dive:

How-In-State-Renewable-Energy-Mandates-Raise-Electricity-Costs-for-Everyone_Always-On_September-2026.pdf

From the Executive Summary:

“Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) require electricity suppliers to purchase renewable energy certificates, but many states require a certain portion of that electricity to be generated within state borders.

These rules dramatically increase RPS compliance costs by forcing consumers to purchase scarce in-state or local credits, even when identical renewable energy certificates are available elsewhere at a fraction of the price.

• In-state requirements are frequently the largest source of RPS costs. Local solar or other geographically restricted credits accounted for 51 percent of New Jersey’s RPS costs, 52 percent of Pennsylvania’s costs, and approximately 57 percent of Washington, D.C.’s costs in the latest reporting years.

in New Jersey, $227 in Maryland, $125 in Pennsylvania, and nearly $775 per customer in Washington, D.C., in the latest years analyzed.

Massachusetts RPS and clean-energy mandates cost customers approximately $18 per month on average from 2007 through 2025.#

These mandates are increasingly liable to federal dormant Commerce Clause challenges. West Virginia’s September 2026 lawsuit against Pennsylvania in federal court — alleging its in-state requirements for solar and Tier II credits unlawfully discriminate against out-of-state generators

Consumers pay enormous premiums for locally mandated credits. D.C. solar credits cost more than 16 times as much as its ordinary renewable credits and 177 times as much as Texas solar credits.

New Jersey solar credits cost approximately six and a half times as much as the broader regional credits available elsewhere in PJM.

These mandates now impose substantial costs on families and businesses.

Based on independent modeling, RPS requirements added approximately $298 per electricity customer could be the first of many lawsuits as protectionist RPS costs climb and electricity prices become a potent political liability.

Pennsylvania’s border closing mandates have cost ratepayers more than $3.3 billion in cumulative compliance charges — including over $700 million in 2025 — while denying West Virginia generators more than $25 million in credit revenue in 2025 and a projected $895 million over the next decade, according to West Virginia’s complaint.

Allowing greater competition would produce immediate savings. Purchasing less-expensive credits from outside state borders could have saved approximately $553 million in New Jersey, $154 million in Washington, D.C., and $100 million in Maryland in a single year. Reopening Pennsylvania’s Tier II market could save another $270 million annually.

Policymakers seeking to reduce electricity prices should:

Repeal or phase out RPS mandates because they increase costs for families and businesses. Ohio demonstrates that reforms to phase out and eventually eliminate RPS requirements save consumers millions of dollars per year.

Repeal in-state and local renewable-energy requirements that prevent suppliers from purchasing less-expensive credits from other jurisdictions.

Eliminate technology-specific carve-outs, particularly solar mandates that require consumers to purchase credits at many times the price of ordinary renewable certificates.

Allow nationwide credit eligibility or, at minimum, permit credits from throughout the relevant regional electricity market.

You get a taste for the Taxation imposed by legislators via STUPID laws.

I thought I would check out the equivalent of this tax gouging in the UK and EU. Here’s what I found, using Brave AI:

“In the United Kingdom, the equivalent of a Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) is the Renewables Obligation (RO), which required licensed electricity suppliers to source a specific increasing proportion of their electricity from eligible renewable sources.

In the European Union, member states implemented similar mechanisms known as Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) or Renewable Electricity Standards (RES), governed by the EU Directive on Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources.

Key Details on Costs and Equivalents

UK Equivalent: Renewables Obligation (RO)

Mechanism : The RO placed a mandatory obligation on suppliers, similar to an RPS, requiring them to present Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) to demonstrate compliance.

Cost Impact : The RO was a significant driver of renewable deployment but carried high costs for consumers. In the 2024/25 period, the cost to the UK economy was approximately £7.8 billion , contributing roughly 9.5% of the average household electricity bill.

Replacement: The RO was closed to new generators in March 2017 and replaced by the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, which provides price certainty and has been noted for lower public costs (estimated at £2.3 billion in 2024/25) compared to the RO.

Gone but still being paid for- how egregious is that!

“The Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme has cost approximately £101.2 billion to date (at 2025 prices), having recently surpassed the £100 billion mark since its introduction in 2002.

It was replaced by the CFD system.

“The total cumulative cost across all UK renewable subsidy schemes (including RO, CfD, and FiT) is estimated at £220–223 billion in 2024 prices, with the RO alone accounting for the largest share at over £92–100 billion.

Annual costs for the RO scheme peaked around £7.7 billion per year, with total scheme costs for wind and solar expected to reach approximately £103 billion over their full lifetime (ending 2037).

Since April 2026, the government’s RO to Exchequer Scheme has shifted funding for 75% of domestic RO costs from electricity bills to general taxation, with initial expenditures for the first quarter of 2026 recorded at £520.7 million.

£521 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTR OF 2026 = AROUND £2 BILLION A YEAR. The cost is only headed one qay UP!!!

The government has decided to HIDE the cost of this ridiculous scheme IN GENERAL TAXATION!

EU Equivalent: Renewable Portfolio Standards / RES

Mechanism : The EU established binding targets for member states, such as 20% renewable energy by 2020 and 33% renewable electricity by 2020. Countries implemented these through various national RPS or quota systems.

Cost Context : Estimates from earlier policy reviews suggested that meeting EU renewable targets could cost the UK an additional £5 to £6 billion annually (at 2020 prices), though this varied based on fossil fuel prices and the ability to trade with other member states.

Current Status: Many EU states have moved beyond simple RPS quotas toward more sophisticated support mechanisms, including feed-in tariffs and auction-based systems, to manage the trade-off between cost and effectiveness.

Many EU states have switched to the obfuscation of the giant cock-up resulting from forced renewable usage and rapidly escalating consumer costs. They are eying the frauds perpetrated on consumers in the UK and the US and are thinking “hey! Great idea!”

Uk power bills are projected to increase by another £200 in January 2027.

On the one hand the price fixing and rigged markets of the compulsory usage of renewable energy with prices ‘auctioned off for 20 years via CFD’s being passed into general taxation to hide the costs and on the other hand, the proportion of the energy bill required to build an entire duplicate od the existing transmission grid system.

More here:

“Annual Costs: In the 2023/24 financial year, the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme cost £1.8 billion to £2.3 billion (depending on the source), while the legacy Renewables Obligation (RO) cost £6.8 billion to £7.8 billion.

The CfD levy adds approximately £40 per year to a typical household electricity bill, whereas the RO levy was historically higher but is transitioning to be largely funded by general taxation from April 2026.

Lifetime and Future Projections: The CfD scheme has been awarded for 45.3 GW of capacity, with a total estimated lifetime cost of £40 billion (sensitive to gas prices, ranging from £8 billion to £71 billion).

Cumulative CfD payments from the scheme’s start to June 2026 totaled £13.5 billion, with an average annual bill impact of roughly £30–£40 since 2019. The RO, which supported 24.8 GW, has a total estimated lifetime cost of £103 billion, with its costs projected to peak around 2026/2027 before declining as contracts expire through 2037.

Let’s check out the situation for an average family in the UK with a mortgage using Brave AI:.

“The median annual salary for full-time employees in the UK is £39,039 (as of April 2025), which equates to approximately £3,253 per month before tax.

“For a gross annual salary of £39,000 in the UK (2026/27 tax year), the estimated net monthly take-home pay is £2,633.

“The most recent data indicates the average size of a new mortgage taken out in the UK (Q1 2026) was £205,298,

“National Average: Most 2026 estimates place the average monthly payment between £1,280 and £1,592.

£2,600 a month in net take home pay with around £1,300 (half) taken up in mortgage repayments. Leaving £1,300 a month to pay for all other bills, groceries, clothes and energy bills, etc.

Energy bills are about to increase by £200-300 a year because of the corrupt energy pricing inherent in ‘the STUPID net zero measures.

“Energy bills in the UK are forecast to exceed £2,000 in January 2027, with the average annual dual-fuel bill predicted to range between £1,999 and £2,115. This represents a significant increase of approximately 16% to 23% compared to the current October 2026 price cap of £1,723.

Taking £300 per year £25 a month from a budget of £1,300 a month is significant.

This latest energy price increase will push millions of kids into poverty, as well as millions of pensioners.

Can you imagine a more corrupt system maintained by a bunch of wonks who have invented an entire language filled with acronyms only they can understand and bicker over to xtract the most money from thos least able to afford it!

“In 2025, 9.4% of households in England (approximately 2.36 million) were classified as fuel poor under the official Low Income Low Energy Efficiency (LILEE) metric, a slight decrease from 9.9% in 2024. The average fuel poverty gap for these households was estimated at £379 (in 2025 prices), while the total aggregate fuel poverty gap was £896 million.

Broader affordability measures indicate a more widespread crisis, with 30.4% of English households (7.6 million) spending more than 10% of their income on energy in 2025. Independent estimates by National Energy Action (NEA) suggest that 4.5 million households across the UK were in fuel poverty in October 2025, with campaigners warning that over 13 million households are struggling with energy bills due to rising oil and gas prices.

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