From here:

Climate Change Weekly # 586— Wind Trash Is a Problem on and Offshore - The Heartland Institute

I wish these guys would publish on SubStack so I could cross-post1

“In 2023, a turbine blade snapped off and disintegrated on the Masschusetts coast, forcing beach closures, with blade waste endangering commercial and recreational fishing and beachgoers. After the catastrophic failure, all the blades were inspected, and 68 out of 72 were found to be cracking or have serious defects, having to be replaced.

Court battles over which company should pay for the nearly $1 billion dollars in damages caused by the collapse continue between Vinyard Wind and GE Vernova.”

“Despite new turbines being installed and construction being completed, Vineyard Wind is producing less than half the energy it promised to provide, with 13 of the now 62 turbines currently inoperative.”

Is the revised 50% less energy being fed back into the spreadsheet models used to justify the construction of the wind far? I doubt it since it would most likely invalidate the entire rationale for approval!

“Images are easily found that show broken and abandoned wind turbines in Hawaii rusting and falling apart, abandoned for years. In Texas, in lieu of promised proper disposal and recycling, the companies involved in decommissioning wind turbines have found it easier to stockpile the debris on open land, creating an illegal nuisance eyesore and a potential health danger.”

How prevalent is this issue in countries like the UK and Germany etc? I suspect there is not even an inspection regimen, let alone a comparison of projected energy output compared to actual output.

“With such a low value of the materials composing wind towers, mechanisms, and blades, and the decommissioning costs so high, Global Fiberglass Solutions and other companies that have agreed to dispose of wind turbines properly may soon find themselves in bankruptcy.

If the generating facilities that build, operate, or contract for industrial wind facilities have to end up covering their full lifecycle costs, including proper disposal, the cost of the facilities will rise, making wind even less competitive than it already is, sans subsidies and tax payments, with traditional sources of electric power generation.

Lots more in the link provided

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