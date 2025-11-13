ICE = (fossil fuelled) internal combustion engines

Cost of running an EV versus a combustion engine car

You will have to read the article that covers, buying, maintaining and insurance cost comparisons.

The comparisons are somewhat dated and appear designed to confuse the reader – electricity prices have increased many times since the article was compiled.

Buying an EV v or ICE car

“According to the RAC, the cheapest new EVs currently available in the UK start at around £21,000 (once the government-funded purchase grant has been deducted) while secondhand ones can be found from as little as £4,500.

On the higher end, you’re looking at nearly £160,000 for a brand new top-spec Porsche Taycan, or £99,000 for a Tesla Model X.

Meanwhile, the average price for a petrol car on AutoTrader now sits at £14,850, with the cheapest new model (the Dacia Sandero) coming in at £14,715.

Fuelling an EV OR ICE car

“As of January 2025, the average pay-as-you-go (PAYG) cost to charge an EV on the UK’s public network are approximately 53p per kilowatt-hour (kWh) – about 16p per mile – for standard chargers or 81p per kWh – about 24p per mile – for rapid and ultra-rapid ones.”

“Using the average UK electricity price of around 27p per kWh and average electric car mileage of 3.5 miles per kWh, EDF Energy calculates a cost of 7.7p per mile.

That was a year ago.

“Compare this with fossil fuel, unleaded petrol currently costs £1.36 per litre on average in the UK, with diesel at £1.43. A petrol car gets approximately 36 miles per gallon (MPG) of fuel, equating to 19p per mile, with the average diesel car at a consumption rate of 43 MPG costing 13p per mile.

Don’t forget from here - Tax as percentage of UK pump price

“The interactive chart below shows how taxation on petrol and diesel (duty and VAT) has changed as a proportion of the pump price over time. Fuel duty is currently levied at a flat rate of 52.95p per litre for both petrol and diesel, while VAT at 20% is then charged on both the product price and the duty. Hover over the chart to see exact values.

Petrol and diesel have taxes of around 62 pence out of s pump p4ice of 1.36 – apples and apples or government price fixing in true socialist style!

“ Road tax : Here’s where the confusion starts.

“Fully electric cars used to be road tax exempt in the UK, but this is no longer the case.

As of April this year, the rate of tax for an EV is based on when the car was first registered, with three different tiers:

For those registered after April 1, 2025, the first year vehicle tax rate is set at £10, rising to the standard rate annual rate of £195 from there.

For those registered between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2025, the standard rate of £195 applies.

For those registered after March 1, 2001 and before March 1, 2017, the tax rate is set at £20 per year.

Road tax for an internal combustion engine car also depends on its age and list price when new, with a standard rate of £195 a year for those registered between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2025.

“However, under new rules, CO2 emissions can greatly increase tax in the first year for new vehicles – up to a total of £5,490 for models that emit 255g/km or more.

Regardless of whether it’s electric or petrol-powered, any car registered after April 1, 2025 with a list price exceeding £40,000 will also be subject to an expensive car supplement of £425 per year between the second and sixth years of ownership.

The rules are a little different for cars registered from March 1, 2001 to March 31, 2017, with 13 tax bands based on CO2 emissions ranging from £20 to £760 annually. Cars registered before this period (unless eligible for historic car exemption) are taxed based on engine size, with two bands set at £210 and £345 a year.”

Confused? Just wait until the budget o 26 November when the scale of the government climate change racketeering accelerates.

Insurance – not all insurance companies will insure EV’s

“The average annual cost of insurance for an electric vehicle currently sits at £587, according to MoneySuperMarket. For both petrol and diesel car, the averages are quite a bit lower, at £501 and £538 respectively. I suggest that EV rates are a few hundred pounds higher and premiums for ICE cars a hundred pounds or so lower.

“There are a few reasons for this: as a rule, more expensive cars (which EVs often are) cost more to insure, but premiums may also be impacted by the high price of battery replacement or lack of available EV parts and skilled automotive technicians.”

You don’t say!

Don’t forget:

“Mechanic visits can be cheaper too, as EVs have fewer parts than internal combustion cars which means less to fix or replace. That said, in the – albeit unlikely – event the battery fails out of warranty (typically around eight years), you could face a substantial bill of up to £15,000.

T’s not so much battery failure, but battery damage from driving over kerbs and pot holes!.

The batteries can spontaneously combust too!

Onwards!!!

