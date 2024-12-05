Make of this 92-minute video what you will. The situation in Syria s covered in the first 25 minutes – the remainder covers Ukraine.

West Chaos Biden Strategy Implodes; Moscow Warns Pentagon; Russia Offensive; Syria Collapse

It looks like the Syrian army has been corrupted and its soldiers are no longer willing to fight,

Will the Russian, Iranians. Hezbollah (and Turkish?) forces arrive in time to stave off a march into Damascus by the Jihadists (who are using drones supplied by Ukraine)?

Homs is the next major city in the cross-hairs (another million people).

Maybe the Jihadis have two weeks to complete the take-over of the whole of Syria. Otherwise, there will be a motivated multi-national army coming to Assad’s aid.

Onwards!!!

