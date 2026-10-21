From Brave AI:

“UK websites were taken offline on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, due to two critical vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, which powers approximately 70% of the internet.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) urged organizations to apply emergency patches or take systems offline if immediate remediation was not feasible, as the flaws allow unauthenticated remote code execution.

Affected UK entities included Edinburgh Council, Oxford Council, Bristol Council, the Met Police website, and BBC program pages such as Doctor Who and The Traitors.

The vulnerabilities, rated 9.2 out of 10 on the CVSS severity scale, were discovered using AI tools and affect PHP versions dating back to PHP 5 (2004), with patches released for newer versions like PHP 8.2.35 and above.

“es, emergency security patches have been released today, October 21, 2026, for several major vulnerabilities.

PHP (PHP2Shell): The PHP Foundation released emergency updates to fix two critical remote code execution vulnerabilities ( CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 ) rated 9.2/10. The patched versions are PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, and 8.2.35 .

Oracle: Oracle released its October 2026 Critical Patch Update, which includes 1,295 security patches across its enterprise portfolio, addressing numerous critical vulnerabilities in products like Oracle Database, Fusion Middleware, and Java SE.

F5/NGINX: F5 released out-of-band patches for critical NGINX vulnerabilities on October 19, including three critical flaws allowing code execution.

While patches are available, cybersecurity firms warn that nearly half of all PHP systems may never receive these updates, and attackers are already attempting to exploit the PHP flaws.

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