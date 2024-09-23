From here:

Hunter Biden's Lawyers Seek Sentencing Delay Amid Campaign Chaos - Crystal Clear News

· Hunter Biden’s attorneys requested a delay in his sentencing for gun charges, citing the involvement of potential character witnesses in the 2024 presidential campaign and current administration. · Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony gun charges in June and pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in California on September 5. · Special counsel David Weiss opposes the request to delay sentencing.

“Hunter Biden’s legal team has made a strategic move to delay his sentencing for gun charges, arguing that key character witnesses are currently preoccupied with significant roles in the Biden-Harris administration and the 2024 presidential campaign.

Convicted by a Delaware jury in June on three felony gun charges, Hunter Biden is facing a sentencing date of November 13. His attorneys have asked for a postponement, citing “a variety of overlapping pre-sentencing tasks that need additional time to be completed for both the Delaware and California cases.”

Hunter Biden also pleaded guilty to federal tax charges in California on September 5, with a sentencing date set for December 16.”

Equal justice under the law? Leave aside Trump’s sentencing for those lawfare cases brought in Democratic Party run districts, how about every other American that could cite the same reasons to delay imprisonment?

Lock him up!!!!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan