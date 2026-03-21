Who wants to be an Iranian millionaire!

From here;

Iran issues 10m rial banknote as inflation fears spiral

According to London-based Iran International, bakers were forced to charge more than 100,000 rials for a loaf of Sangak - a widely eaten flatbread - as recently as last summer due to flour shortages and black market prices.

The country had experienced higher levels of inflation since then, although reliable data about the cost of staples could be difficult to obtain.

Figures published by Iran’s statistics agency showed annual inflation in February was 47.5pc, but this included a 105pc rise for food and drink.

Tehran would run subsidy schemes, due to high inflation, including the digital “Nanino” system. These could help people pay for bread and provide up to 76,000 rials for a loaf of Sangak.

76,000 rials is worth a US nickel or 5 UK pence.

Quite a contrast to the value of gas/petrol.

From Brave AI;

‘Iran Gasoline Prices (as of March 2026):

Subsidized price : 15,000 Iranian Rial (IRR) per liter , which is approximately $0.029 USD per liter or $0.11 per gallon .

This low price applies to the first 60 liters per month for vehicles with a fuel card.

What food or drink can you make out of ptrol/gas?

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