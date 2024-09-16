From here:

Houthi 'hypersonic' missile attack on Israel: What we know so far | Middle East Eye

“Yemeni group hits central Israel with a missile for the first time, causing fire but leaving no direct casualties.”

“Yemen’s Houthis on Sunday claimed a ballistic missile attack that hit the centre of Israel.

The attack by the long-range missile sparked a fire but did not cause any direct casualties, according to the Israeli army.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen and the capital Sanaa, said the missile was a hypersonic one. The Israeli military denied it was hypersonic. “

Now, I could be wrong, but this might be a message to NATO. The Houthis do not have the technical expertise to build or launch such a missile. In much the same way that Ukraine does not have the satellites, or technology or trained staff who ca fire long range missiles into Russia. These long-range missiles will be armed by the US/UK/NATO, directed by them and the Ukrainians will be told by them to “press that button, right there”, in order to launch the log range missiles supplied by the US/UK/NATO.

The missile would have had to have been made by Iran or Russia. My guess, it was Russia.

The missile would have flown directly overhead the presence of the American fleet/assets, stationed in the area:

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: Sept. 3, 2024

“U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect merchant vessels moving through the region. Houthi forces in Yemen continue to attack merchant shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while U.S. naval forces in the region have continued strikes against Houthi weapons that U.S. Central Command says are a threat to naval and merchant ships. Houthi forces say they are targeting ships with connections to the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Israel.”

“In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA). PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Gulf of Oman

§ Carrier Strike Group 9

Carrier

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), homeported at San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 11

§ The “Fist of the Fleet” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. § The “Black Knights” of VFA 154 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore. § The “Blue Blasters” of VFA 34 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. § The “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA 211 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana. § The “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash. § The “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif. § The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 – C-2A – from Naval Station Norfolk, Va. § The “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. § The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.”

It may be that these forces could not detect, let alone destroy the missile – neither could Israel’s “Iron Dome”.

Maybe this is a message to NATO, that if the US/UK/France/NATO authorize the deployment ad use of log range missiles that can hit deep inside Russia, Russia (ad Ira?) will employ such hypersonic ballistic missiles to strike anywhere in the world, including all European ad Asian cities of countries that align with NATO and employ sanctions against Russia, from ay country that sympathises wand/or supports Russia.

The chimes that strike midnight for nuclear Armageddon are striking at 9 pm.

Onwards!!!

