“"The teachings of Jesus in the New Testament and Mohammed in the Koran share some similarities but also have distinct differences. Both emphasize the importance of faith, compassion, and moral living. Jesus' teachings often focus on love, forgiveness, and humility, as seen in the Sermon on the Mount, where he advocates for turning the other cheek and loving one's enemies. Mohammed's teachings in the Koran emphasize submission to Allah, justice, and community welfare, with a strong focus on laws and guidelines for daily life.

While Jesus' teachings are more centered on spiritual transformation and personal relationships with God, Mohammed's teachings provide a comprehensive framework for both spiritual and societal conduct. Both figures have profoundly shaped their respective religions and the lives of their followers.”

