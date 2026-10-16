A few days ago I posted this article:

(100) Dunkelflaute Britain? Uk energy regulator (NESO) requests emergency 1.2 GigaWatts and pays 3 million euros to France for the privilege?!

I was wildly inaccurate - it didn’t cost 3 million euros- it cost £90 million???!!!

From here:

Grid operator spends £50m in a single day to keep the lights on

“Britain’s grid operator is facing fresh questions about how it manages the electricity system after paying nearly £50m in a single day to keep the lights on.

National Energy System Operator (Neso) paid an estimated £49m in so-called “balancing costs” on Wednesday in what is thought to be a record.

“It was the second day of record-breaking payments to keep the grid stable. Neso paid out £39.4m on Tuesday, according to provisional figures.

That makes almost £90 million over both days???

“incapable of transmitting all their power. However, most of the money went to gas-fired power stations in England, which were paid to ramp up their output to replace the missing green power.

Data from leading energy consultancy LCP Delta showed that balancing costs hit a record £505m in September. The annual bill is set to grow from an estimated £2bn this year to £8bn by 2028. The costs are ultimately passed on to households and businesses in the form of higher bills.

Neso said it was legally obliged to make balancing payments and blamed the slow construction of new pylons and power lines for the rapid rise in costs.”

Oh, so its somebody else’s fault that NESO (National Energy System Operator) had to write a massive check???

“A spokesman said: “The single biggest opportunity to reduce balancing costs is the timely delivery of new infrastructure by transmission owners, which could halve balancing costs by the end of the decade.”

Ah ok, so spend huge amounts of money to avoid ‘balancing costs’

From Brave AI:

“The estimated cost to build and expand the UK’s electricity transmission system is £150 billion or more through the 2030s, driven by the need to connect renewable energy sources and meet rising demand.

The Odd £150 billion. Around one years interest on the UK’s £3 trillion national debt. A bargain!

“A spokesman said: “The single biggest opportunity to reduce balancing costs is the timely delivery of new infrastructure by transmission owners, which could halve balancing costs by the end of the decade.”

The UK has three monopoly transmission networks. SSE and Scottish Power run networks in northern and southern Scotland, respectively, while National Grid owns the system in England and Wales.

However, Andrew Bowie, the Conservative shadow energy secretary, said Neso had to answer questions about rapidly rising costs.

“What is going on at Neso? Why are their models so wrong?” he wrote on X. He said the spending was “unsustainable”.

Other worrying incidents at Neso have occurred, including demand-forecasting errors, margin notices in which Neso pays generators up to five times the normal rate for extra power, and emergency requests to other European countries to supply more electricity.

The grid faced multiple warnings of frequency fluctuations on Thursday. It aims to keep the frequency of its alternating current between 49.8 and 50.2 hertz, but the system went both above and below these levels through the morning, although it remained within wider statutory limits.

The grid operator, taken into public ownership in 2024 by Ed Miliband, the then energy secretary at the time, is already facing scrutiny for how it managed the network during a summer incident.

Two reports on its handling of a June power-supply crisis that put the UK at risk of blackouts are due next week.

One commissioned by Neso will report on allegations that the organisation tried to cover up the incident. The other, overseen by regulator Ofgem, will examine the underlying technical failures.

An Ofgem spokesman said: “We are scrutinising Neso’s performance and pushing for every available measure to reduce constraint and balancing costs. Consumers should not pay a penny more than necessary.”

The criminal cartel operating the ‘net zero’ climate change racket that is pushing millions of Brits into energy poverty just can’t lose, no matter what happens in the real world!

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