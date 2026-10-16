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Rafe Champion
Oct 16

NET ZERO! Is there a more disastrous public policy blunder on the record?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

WHAT COMES SECOND?

What is the point of wind and solar on the grid?

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts. https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES

https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Trillions have been wasted due to the failure to check the continuity of the supply of wind and solar power.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

What is the cost-benefit ratio for net-zero?

What are the benefits?

Lenin might have said that the capitalists would sell him the rope that he would use to hang them.

The Chinese are doing much better than that. They are selling us the rope that we are using to hang ourselves.

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Rafe Champion
Oct 16

Thank the Climate Change Committee for lying to the Government about wind droughts to support the suicidal Climate Change legislation.

https://thecritic.co.uk/british-energy-planning-a-horror-story/

At the same time the government was forcing civil servants to fudge the figures, it was also busy channelling money to experts likely to give it the thumbs up. Enter the Climate Change Committee (CCC) — a quango staffed by activists, tasked with advising the government on energy planning.

When figures needed to be found, the CCC was more than happy to supply “independent advice”. Last year, after a lengthy court battle with an activist group, the Committee, was forced to reveal the basis for the wind energy estimates it had supplied the government. As it turns out, they had assumed that annual windless days would drop by a factor of twenty, even though scientists predict that windless days will become more frequent. When asked for their reasoning, the CCC refused to clarify. In short: the UK Government had based its wind energy strategy on falsehoods.

Shockingly, the revelation didn’t even make the 8 o’clock news. Presumably motivated by a desire to avoid bad PR, the government didn’t pursue any lawsuits and continues to cite the CCC as a model of good governance. In a sign no lessons were learned, the new Energy Bill would give control of energy planning to a CCC-esque “Independent System Operator and Planner” (ISOP), with a statutory duty to promote net zero.

The CCC has also helped insulate the Government from criticism. When, in 2016 the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) sounded the alarm about the UK’s “electricity gap”, the ministers were able to point to their CCC-modelling to reassure the public everything was okay.

So, that’s the backstory. Frankenstein’s energy monster is composed of an assortment of quango nonsense, bureaucratic head-burying and clueless ministerial direction. Legislation created a regressive feedback loop by which ministers forced civil servants to mislead them and then made decisions based on poor data. Job switching and an over-reliance on quango advice robbed the system of accountability and the ability to take a joined-up, long-term view of planning. State-funded activists behaved like activists.

What’s to be done?

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