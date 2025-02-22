Here is an unedited email describing yet another level of BS in the CDC.

You can compare this with the reams of evidence supplied by legions of scientists and medics but dismissal for “lack of evidence” of the “pro-health” lobby group (labelled as anti-vaxxers”).

“

Dear Supporter,

We know—we keep hammering the CDC. But we must if we’re going to expose the truth. We keep demanding answers.

Because we must.

Once again, ICAN forced the CDC to answer for yet another baseless claim—this time regarding whether the COVID-19 vaccines alter DNA. The CDC confidently assured the public:

“Fact: COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.”

However, when ICAN demanded the evidence, the CDC failed to provide a single study, document, or scientific justification to support their statement. Nothing.

Instead, they offered a weak excuse: their "subject matter experts" simply said it wasn’t biologically possible.

No research. No proof. Just “their word.”

ICAN refused to let that stand. So, our attorneys sent another FOIA request—who were these ‘experts’?

At first, the CDC refrained from answering, redacting names and dodging questions. When we pushed back, the CDC still wouldn’t comply. ICAN had to take them to court.

After more than a year of legal battles, we finally obtained the unredacted records.

And what did we find?

One "expert," Dr. John Su of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, admitted the issue was outside his expertise—he did not know whether mRNA vaccines alter DNA.







Another individual, a public health analyst with a master's degree, confidently dismissed the concern without citing a single source or study.

This is the CDC’s idea of science?

Its entire claim—one it pushed on the American public as unquestionable fact—was based on blind assurances from unqualified bureaucrats.

It’s worse than negligence. It’s dangerous.

Now you know why ICAN will never stop pushing forward.

Yes, we keep hammering these same agencies, lies, and failures. Because every time we pull back another layer, we expose a system built on deceit and a health agency that does not serve the people.

If we don’t hold them accountable, no one will.

This is the fight for truth. This is the fight for medical freedom. But we can’t do it alone.

The CDC repeats its lies, and ICAN will repeat the truth.

We will do so until we force them to admit their misinformation and lies are risking the healthcare of every American citizen.

Yours for health and freedom,

Catharine Layton, COO

Informed Consent Action Network

P.S. This fight may seem repetitive—but so are the CDC’s lies. If they don’t stop deceiving the public, we expose them. Stand with us today.

