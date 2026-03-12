From here:

Explosion at 1:00 a.m. on March 8, 2026, damaged the consular entrance with shattered glass and cracks, but caused no injuries.

Norwegian police label it a deliberate act, hypothesizing terrorism tied to the “current security situation” like Middle East tensions.

Intense investigation deploys bomb squads and forensics; no suspects identified yet.

Security reinforced for embassy, Iranian diaspora, and Jewish communities amid unchanged moderate threat level.

US and Norwegian officials condemn the “unacceptable” attack, urging vigilance on diplomatic assets.”

