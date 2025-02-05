From here:

Unraveling the Medevac Learjet 55 Crash Mystery in Philadelphia

“Key Takeaways

Learjet 55, carrying six Mexican nationals, crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia.

All passengers, including a young girl who had just received medical treatment, perished.

The crash devastated a residential area, causing substantial damage and injuries.

The NTSB is investigating, seeking answers from the aircraft’s black box.

Details of the Catastrophe

After departing Northeast Philadelphia Airport, the Medevac Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashed near Roosevelt Mall. The tragedy claimed seven lives, including a young girl, her mother, four crew members, and one individual on the ground. Nineteen others sustained injuries amidst the chaos caused by the massive explosion and fires ignited by full fuel tanks.”

