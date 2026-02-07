One highlight.

South Korea can build a nuclear reactor in 7-8 years for under $10 billion. Hinckley C will take 20 years and will cost £50 billion. The cost differential is largely due to UK designed and imposed regulations.

From this 2-minute video here:

The Electrification Delusion – Kathryn Porter | Sceptic Special Episode

On this Special Episode of the Sceptic, host Laurie Wastell speaks to Kathryn Porter, energy consultant, commentator and the founder of Watt-Logic, on the suicidal delusions of our green elites’ electrification crusade.

As we are told to use electricity more and more and gas less and less, while relying ever more heavily on costly and intermittent renewables, will the grid be able to cope?

00:00 Intro

01:16 Why electrification has become a policy crusade

03:33 Electrify everything and consume less

05:28 Renewables, higher costs and offshored emissions

07:27 Wind intermittency and the nuclear alternative

11:08 Making electricity dearer while demanding more of it

19:22 Winter peak demand and the real blackout risk

From Brave AI:

“In 2015, the United Kingdom produced 1,675,238 million cubic feet (MMcf) of natural gas annually, ranking it #21 globally in production.

This output primarily came from offshore fields in the North Sea, which had been the backbone of UK gas production since the 1970s. Production had peaked in 2000 and was in a gradual decline by 2015, despite some new fields coming online.”

“1,675,238 MMcf is equal to 47.45 billion cubic meters (BCM).”

“In 2024, the UK imported a total of 19.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) data.”

The UK would nt have to import any LNG if it were allowed to do so by the politicians. Remember the natural gas is being used ANYWAY and has nothing to do with controlling the climate– It is a political choice where the supply originates.

“Key LNG import sources by country in 2024:

United States: Supplied 68% of total UK LNG imports (approximately 13.5 bcm ), remaining the largest source.

Qatar: Supplied 8% of total UK LNG imports (approximately 1.6 bcm ), the lowest share in over a decade.

Trinidad and Tobago: Imports increased by 27% compared to 2023.

Equatorial Guinea: The UK imported LNG from Equatorial Guinea for the first time in 2024.

Other countries: The UK sourced LNG from a total of 10 countries in 2024, including Angola, Norway, Nigeria, Egypt, and Spain (though Spanish imports fell to zero). Peruvian imports fell by 81% compared to 2023, the largest percentage decrease.

“Thus, the cost of 1 bcm of U.S. LNG ranges between $226 million and $450 million, depending on the pricing basis (Mcf, MT, or regional benchmark) and timing.”

“1 bcm of natural gas ≈ 678,500 tons of LNG (based on energy equivalence),

And in Q3 2025, U.S. LNG prices were reported at $550–$664/MT (depending on destination),

The cost for 1 bcm would range from: $550 × 678,500 = $373.2 million (Japan), to $664 × 678,500 = $450.3 million (Argentina).



Call it $300 million per bcm with 2/3 of 20 bcm shipped in from the US@ $300 million /bcm – the odd $4 billion in 2024.

Th pipelines in th North Sea are approaching zero us from lack of use. All deliberate ad an act of treason.

All so household utility bills could increase from an average of £600p.a. ten years ago to £2,000 p.a. today. These bills will only increase, and the UK grid will become increasingly unstable with rationing and blackouts inevitable.

Decisions to modernise and repair the natural gas pipelines etc and existing electricity grid need to b taken TODAY or it will be too late.

The existing POLITICAL and bureaucratic framework for setting policy and prices HAS FAILED

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan