Argentina designates Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation - The Expose

“Yesterday, the Argentine government officially declared branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan as terrorist organisations. Hamas, the Brotherhood’s branch in Gaza, was classified as a terrorist organisation by Argentina in 2024.”

“The decision, driven by President Javier Milei and coordinated across multiple ministries, placed these groups in Argentina’s Registry of Terrorist Organisations to strengthen counter-terrorism and surveillance mechanisms.”

“His administration cited the need to combat transnational terrorism and strengthen international cooperation with countries like the US, Israel and Egypt that have already labelled the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists. The UAE and GCC states have also proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood.

But, despite ongoing scrutiny and concerns about its ideology and influence, the UK government has not proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood.”

