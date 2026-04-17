From here:

Chinese Satellite ATTACK — 400 U.S. Troops Injured | US News Break

“A Chinese-built surveillance satellite secretly transferred to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard enabled precision strikes on American military bases across the Middle East, injuring over 400 U.S. troops while Beijing and Tehran evade accountability.

Story Snapshot

Iran’s IRGC gained control of Chinese commercial satellite TEE-01B in late 2024, using it to monitor and target U.S. bases in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq

President Trump confirmed five refueling aircraft damaged at Prince Sultan Air Base on March 14, 2025, following Iranian drone and missile strikes guided by satellite imagery

The satellite’s 0.5-meter resolution enabled Iran to track U.S. military assets and assess strike damage in real-time through Beijing-based ground control stations

Neither U.S. nor Chinese officials have publicly responded to the Financial Times exposé revealing the technology transfer, underscoring diplomatic sensitivities around this unprecedented military collaboration

The five refuellers sustained light damage and are back in service – from Brave AI:

“President Donald Trump stated that four of five KC-135 tanker aircraft struck at Prince Sultan Air Base suffered “virtually no damage” and were back in service, while the fifth sustained slight damage but would soon return to flight. “

Back to the US News Break article:

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force acquired operational control of the TEE-01B satellite in late 2024, transforming what Beijing marketed as a civilian Earth observation platform into a military surveillance tool.

Originally launched in June 2024 by a Beijing-based commercial space firm, the satellite’s high-resolution capabilities gave Iran unprecedented eyes over U.S. military installations throughout the Persian Gulf region.

The IRGC gained direct access to Chinese ground control stations for real-time data processing, eliminating Iran’s historical reliance on inferior domestic radar systems.

This arrangement represents a troubling evolution in how adversarial nations leverage commercial space technology to circumvent traditional military development constraints and international sanctions.”

Yikes! It seems that China is providing a complete- ‘satellite based’- radar tracking system to completely replace the destroyed Iranian ground based radar systems AND Iran has linked this to missile/drone attack systems.

Star Wars on the way?

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