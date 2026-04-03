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Markker
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I clicked the link and to continue reading, clicked again, then was on a naked women site! Yes, there will be many disappointed and angry folks. But, you know, it all helps to get us to net zero much quicker, says the UN man. Wasn't the UN set up to prevent/stop wars, so how many have they?

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