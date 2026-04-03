First -UK jet fuel supplies

UK Jet Fuel Crisis: Last Middle East Shipment Ends Supply

‘The United Kingdom is on the brink of a major aviation fuel shock, with the final shipment of jet fuel from the Middle East expected to arrive this week, marking a critical rupture in one of the country’s most vital energy supply chains.’

‘The tanker Maetiga, sailing under a Libyan flag and carrying fuel from Saudi Arabia, is now set to dock in the UK in what analysts describe as a symbolic and practical endpoint to a steady flow of Middle Eastern aviation fuel that has sustained British air travel for decades. No additional cargoes are currently visible en route, according to tracking data, underscoring the severity of the disruption.

‘Industry experts warn that if disruptions persist, airlines could begin facing tangible shortages by late April. That would translate into reduced flight capacity, particularly on long-haul routes, and higher ticket prices for consumers.

‘British officials have attempted to downplay the immediacy of the crisis, emphasizing that alternative supply routes remain open. Fuel shipments continue to arrive from India, the United States, the Netherlands, and parts of West Africa.’

It might be wise to develop a plan B for summer package holidays this year.

Now for that tanker to Australia.

From Brave AI;

‘The STI Solace, a 250-meter-long tanker, departed the UK in the latter half of March 2026 carrying diesel bound for Australia.

The vessel is traveling over 12,000 miles via West Africa, a route that defies normal trade patterns as Europe typically imports diesel rather than exporting it.

The journey, which normally takes just under 40 days, was rerouted due to soaring fuel prices in Asia caused by the Middle East war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz .

This shipment is part of a larger trend in March 2026 where multiple tankers loaded with refined fuels in the UK and US Gulf Coast are heading to Australia to fill supply gaps left by cancelled Asian shipments.

‘The STI Solace has a deadweight tonnage (DWT) capacity of 109,999 tonnes, according to maritime data from sources like MagicPort, VesselFinder, and Maritime Optima.

‘While the vessel is classified as a crude oil tanker, it is currently transporting diesel. Its cargo capacity refers to the total weight of fuel, cargo, and supplies it can carry, so the amount of diesel it can carry would depend on density and loading conditions, but it is within this 109,999-tonne limit.’

‘Converting 110,000 metric tonnes of diesel to US gallons depends on the fuel’s density, which typically ranges between 0.83 kg/L and 0.85 kg/L. Based on these standard density values, 110,000 metric tonnes of diesel is approximately 34,170,000 to 34,166,000 US gallons

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