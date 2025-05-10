From Brave AI:

“In the first round of Romania's presidential election rerun on May 4, 2025, far-right candidate George Simion of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) secured a decisive lead with 40.5% of the vote.

Centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan placed second with 20.89%, and Crin Antonescu, the joint candidate of the governing coalition, came in third with 20.34%.”

“George Simion, the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), advocates for national sovereignty and cultural preservation within the European Union.

He opposes military aid to Ukraine and has called for the return of territories that were part of Romania but were ceded to the USSR in the second world war and are now part of Moldova and Ukraine.

Simion also supports U.S. President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda and has described his party as "natural allies" of Trump.

He has frequently criticized Russia but consistently opposed military aid to Ukraine.

Simion emphasizes Romania’s distinct cultural and religious heritage and promotes family values and Christian principles, which resonate particularly with rural and religious communities. He also supports immigration control to ensure that Romanian society remains culturally distinct.”

Looks like he is anti-WEF/UN/EU technocratic rule. More in common with Orban of Hungary?

Romania for Romanians!

