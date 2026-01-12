From here:

Watch What Happens When This Leftist Protester Accosts a CNN Reporter in Minneapolis

The “facts “will emerge indue course – the comments I the X feed reveal the partisan perspectives on the killing.

I hope the residents of Minnesota do not end up paying tens of millions as was the case with George Floyd.

From Brave AI:

“The city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million pre-trial settlement with George Floyd’s family in March 2021, prior to Chauvin’s criminal trial, which began later that year.”

No resident was involved with Floyd’s death, yet the “city of Minneapolis” volunteered that each resident pay a share of the $27 million pre-trial settlement. Similarly, no resident was involved with the unfortunate woman’s death, but precedent has been set or the council to award tens of millions of dollars to the woman’s family, before guilt or innocence of any crime has been established.

From Brave AI:

“A GoFundMe campaign for the wife and son of Renee Nicole Good has raised over $1.5 million in less than 48 hours following her fatal shooting by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026. The campaign, launched by family friends Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen, was closed on January 10, 2026, after reaching $1,503,533 from more than 38,500 donors.

The funds will be placed in a trust for Good’s family, with organizers encouraging further donations to support other causes.”

As of January 10, 2026, the campaign had surpassed its initial $50,000 goal by over 3,000 percent.”

Was it worth it?

Onwards!

