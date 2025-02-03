From here:

Norway’s government collapses over EU spat – POLITICO

“The Norwegian government collapsed Thursday after the Euroskeptic Centre Party left the two-party coalition after weeks of brawling over the adoption of three EU energy directives, local media reported.”

“Norway, while not part of the EU, has to adopt the bloc's laws as a member of the European Economic Area (EEA), unless it invokes a right of reservation. The agrarian Centre Party is strongly against the EEA agreement, which gives Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein access to the EU's internal market.”

Norway government collapses after Eurosceptic party quits

“Labour wants to adopt EU directives on renewable energy consumption, energy performance in buildings and increased overall energy efficiency, government ministers have said.

The Centre Party opposes all three directives, which it says will erode Norwegian autonomy, and has long said power and gas exporter Norway should instead seek to reclaim authority over regulation from the EU.”

If Norway has a trade dispute with the EU, the EU will have a huge problem as Norway is a key supplier of oil and gas - taking up a lot of the slack that resulted from sanctions on Russia. The EU is intent on forcing its people into reliance on unreliable “renewables” to keep its people warm and “energized”.

Expressions such as “stupid is as, stupid does - “you get what you vote for” spring to mind.

Of course, it is as hypocritical for Norway to export hydrocarbons as it is for the EU to accept them - both are being hoisted by the petard of their green policies.

Onwards!!!