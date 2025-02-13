From here:

Noem Reclaims FEMA Funds from NYC Hotels Housing Illegal Immigrants – Liberty One News

“Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem … had successfully recovered funds distributed by FEMA that were being used for housing illegal immigrants in New York City … to the Roosevelt Hotel, which was reportedly being used as a base by the Tren de Aragua, a criminal group from Venezuela. The funds also housed the individual responsible for the tragic murder of Laken Riley, a young nursing student.”

“The announcement of the fund recovery came shortly after FEMA revealed that several of its employees had been dismissed for authorizing payments for luxury hotel accommodations for migrants.”

Just sacked, not arrested for aiding and abetting human and drug trafficking by housing known felons?

“New York City’s mayor’s office confirmed receiving $81 million in reimbursements for expenses related to food, hotel accommodations, security, and other costs from late 2023 to 2024. These funds were part of reimbursements requested by the city earlier in 2024, approved by Congress and allocated by FEMA. New York City, a right-to-shelter city, is currently housing around 46,000 illegal immigrants, mostly families, and is seeking further reimbursements.

From here:

Noem says she ‘clawed back’ FEMA money sent to NYC hotels housing migrants

” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she "clawed back" the $59 million Federal Emergency Management Agency gave to New York City to house migrants.

On Tuesday, Noem and the Trump administration fired the four FEMA employees who disbursed the funds. Those employees allegedly went around leadership to make the payments.

More here:

FEMA Employees Fired for Giving Money to Hotel Housing Migrants - Newsweek

“The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) fired four employees for making "egregious payments" for New York City hotels used for migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Tuesday.

A New York City Hall spokesperson told Newsweek that the city only continued to receive previously allocated reimbursements by the Biden administration through the past week, stating that the previous administration had committed $237 million in funding to help house the migrants.

Of the $59.3 million in question, $19 million was for direct hotel costs, while the balance funded other services such as food and security. The funds were not part of a disaster relief grant.”

SP, what were thy part of? An emergency around funding of gang activities, like purchasing grenades and providing a base for terrorism and drug smuggling and shoplifting?

Onwards!!!