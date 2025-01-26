From here:

Moderna CEO Bancel steps down as sales chief, Bloomberg News reports | Reuters

“Nov 5 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna's (MRNA.O), opens new tab chief executive officer Stephane Bancel will vacate his role as the company's chief commercial officer, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing one person familiar with the matter.

The company's president Stephen Hoge will take charge of sales as well as medical and research affairs, according to the report.

Bancel will remain in his role as Moderna's CEO, the report added. Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.”

Moderna shares are still bumping along the bottom:

Onwards!

