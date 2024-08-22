From here:

DNC Insider Trashes Kamala Harris: Undercover Video Exposes Shocking Truth – Finish The Race

(13) James O'Keefe on X: "BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;' Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors “I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala https://t.co/p2jCmwbEPu" / X (twitter.com)

“BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;' Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors “I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala Harris' (@KamalaHarris) Campaign.

DeCerce adds, “She doesn’t have any accomplishments to speak of,” suggesting that Harris’s lack of popularity stems from her underachievement while in office.

Regarding Harris’s approval amongst voters, the DNC Compliance manager states, “She's weirdly unpopular." DeCerce describes his role within the DNC as “an accounting function,” explaining, “It’s kind of like where accounting and legal meet.”

DeCerce admits that the DNC’s engagement with donors is little more than a façade. He explains, “You just put on a performance for them, a little show, right?” implying that the DNC merely tells donors what they want to hear in order to receive donations.

He further claims that the DNC’s approach is to fuel donors’ fantasies with empty promises, emphasizing, “They want their fantasy to be, you know, fed.” When @OKeefeMedia reached out to Kristin Hetherington, the CFO of the DNC, for comment, she hung up the phone in frustration after questioned if the DNC tells donors "what they want to hear," and if they play to donor's "fantasies." The undercover journalist who recorded Joyce DeCerce received a threatening postcard at her house featuring racial undertones in an apparent attempt to intimate her and prevent this story from being aired.”

“The fallout from this revelation could have far-reaching implications. Harris, already viewed with skepticism by some factions within the Democratic Party, now faces additional scrutiny regarding her leadership and policy positions.

Her critics argue that her track record as Vice President and her previous roles have not demonstrated the decisive leadership required for the presidency. The latest revelations add to the narrative that her ascent is more a result of political maneuvering than genuine support.”

