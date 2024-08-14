From here:

“In New York, Judge Christina Ryba concluded in her 34-page decision that the rented bedroom Kennedy claimed as his residence in New York wasn’t a “bona fide and legitimate residence, but merely a ‘sham’ address that he assumed for the purpose of maintaining his voter registration” and furthering his political candidacy.”

““Given the size and appearance of the spare bedroom as shown in the photographs admitted into evidence, the Court finds Kennedy’s testimony that he may return to that bedroom to reside with his wife, family members, multiple pets, and all of his personal belongings to be highly improbable, if not preposterous,” the judge wrote.”

In an email to supporters Kennedy does not deny renting the apartment but claims he intends to move back to NY.

Also:

“Our campaign took on the 45,000 ballot signature requirement in New York and blew it out of the water. We collected over 135,000 signatures – more than any candidate in history.”

Jennedy will appeal.

“We have a perfect record of defeating DNC challenges. A court of appeals will reverse this decision, but the usurping of democracy won’t be reversed unless YOU reverse it, because democracy means rule of the people, and YOU are the people.”

After the verdict, from the AP article, Kenedy stated that “he provided evidence New York has been his primary residence since 1964, including that he pays state taxes, has a law practice in the state and holds a driver’s license, falconry license and other recreational licenses in New York.”

Interesting point about a State requiring residency for a POTUS candidate! How does that work in a federal election across 50 States?

Also interesting “The ruling came after a North Carolina judge decided earlier Monday that Kennedy can remain on that state’s ballot following a separate challenge on different grounds.”

Onwards!!!

