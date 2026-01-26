Three years ago, in December 2022, I posted this article:

The focus by investment managers on ESG produces no benefit and costs increased investment management fees - leading to lower investor returns

Investment Managers act as agents for their clients investments, and cannot act as principals without their clients consent

Larry Fink has been appointed as interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF), alongside André Hoffmann of Roche Holding.“This appointment, announced on August 15, 2025, follows an internal investigation that cleared WEF founder Klaus Schwab of wrongdoing and marked a leadership transition as the organization strengthens its governance.”

Larry Fink is conflicted and influences his investment managers to invest client money in line with his religious beliefs on climate change without his clients express consent. The investment strategy implemented on behalf of clients must be agreed in writing and encapsulated in investment management contracts that delegate formal power of attorney to manage those client assets within accepted bounds.

Fink has probably not transacted in ay investment market for decades and other Blackrock personnel will sign investment management contracts ad ‘manage’ portfolios. Nonetheless, he is the boss ad his beliefs have influence over investment strategy.

“Fink, CEO of BlackRock—the world’s largest asset manager with over $10 trillion in assets under management—brings significant influence in global finance, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, and digital asset innovation. His role is expected to shape key global discussions on sustainability, economic policy, and the future of finance, including the integration of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies into mainstream financial systems.

The move reflects a strategic alignment between major financial institutions and global policy-making, positioning Fink as a central figure in shaping international economic agendas during a period of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.”

“The World Economic Forum (WEF) aims to improve the state of the world through public-private cooperation.

“ It brings together leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

Its core mission is to foster collaboration on pressing global challenges, including economic growth, technological innovation, climate change, and geopolitical stability. The WEF operates under values of integrity, impartiality, independence, respect, and excellence, and works through initiatives like the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics and the Great Reset to promote sustainable and inclusive development.”

“Climate change???!!! that is a costly false and failed dogma that reduces investment returns increases, risks for higher investment fees.

And the other guy?

“André Hoffmann serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board, Roche Holding Ltd, a role he has held since 2006. Hoffmann is a prominent advocate for sustainable business and environmental conservation, and his influence comes from his board role and philanthropy rather than day-to-day management. He is also co-chair of the World Economic Forum and president of the Fondation Tour du Valat, reflecting his broader commitment to sustainability and systems change. “

“Fondation Tour du Valat” - The foundation is recognized internationally for its multidisciplinary research, bridging science, environmental management, and public policy. It conducts studies on ecosystem dynamics, species conservation, and sustainable land use, with a strong focus on predictive modeling and practical solutions for wetland management. Its work spans the Mediterranean Basin, and it collaborates with leading institutions such as CNRS (France), the University of Oxford, and the Doñana Biological Station (Spain).

In other words, another demented climate freak!

Onwards!

