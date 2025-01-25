From Brave AI:

“According to the post-marketing safety surveillance report of COVID-19 vaccines, a total of 1,919 death cases were reported, with 997 (52.0%) of these cases reported after vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “

“The number of death cases between Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines was comparable, with a mean count ratio of 1.07 (95% confidence interval 0.86 to 1.33).\”

We can compare that to the 1,223 deaths from 126 million shipped doses here:

reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

More Moderna detail from Brave AI:

“The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, also known as mRNA-1273, has undergone post-marketing surveillance in the United States.

According to the data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), between December 15, 2020, and March 19, 2021, there were 19,424 total reports for Moderna, out of which 16,227 were non-serious adverse events (AEs) and 3,197 were serious AEs.

The total number of doses administered was 56,940,000, leading to a total non-serious reporting rate of 28.4 per 100,000 doses and a total serious reporting rate of 5.6 per 100,000 doses.”

Note: these numbers and those below are for the first three months of the roll-out of injections ending in mid-March 2021 for Moderna and end February 2021 for Pfizer.

Back to the Pfizer report:

“,,, It is estimated that approximately 126,212,580 doses of BNT162b2 were shipped worldwide from the receipt of the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020 through 28 February 2021.”

I have no idea what the follow-ups for the 6,876 “unknown” outcomes or the 11,361 unresolved cases.

Neither are three any estimates of the levels of under-reporting for either manufacturer.

We can construct this table:

Moderns is 80% deadlier than Pfizer with the same rate of adverse events (AE’s).

We can also compare that to this from here using data extracted from EUDRA in November 2022:

48,817 DEAD and 5,107,883 Injured Following COVID-19 Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions - Vaccine Impact

(100) EUDRA shows 4-5 times more deaths and adverse events reported per million doses for viral vector C19 "vaccines" compared to mRNA C19 "vaccines" - media silence continues

The death rate has tripled since the end of the post marketing authorization reports and the AE’s are more than a dozen times higher.

These numbers went unremarked by the FDA/CDC and the European Medical Agency (EMA).

The point is the term “rare” is usually defined as one in a million, All the above data indicates that deaths and AE’s were never “rare” and this was known to regulators from post marketing authorisation reports and confirmed with EUDRA data (and VAERS data).

Onwards!

