From the YCMTSU files

(12) Visegrád 24 on X: “Sharia Law patrols on horseback were allowed to charge anti-Khamenei protesters during a vigil held by Islamists in Manchester for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Why aren’t they deported from the UK? Having people like these in your country is pure poison… https://t.co/82hOlfvQWz” / X

Tha is a tweet so needs o be take wih a pinch or two of salt, here si what Brave AI has to say;

‘Two men on horseback appeared at a vigil in Manchester on March 4, 2026, held to mourn the death of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following US-Israeli strikes. The riders, described by some as “Sharia patrols,” were seen moving near the protest site, drawing attention for their presence amid rival demonstrations between pro-regime and anti-regime groups.

While Greater Manchester Police were present, they did not arrest the horsemen despite calls from onlookers to intervene. Footage shows the riders approaching counter-protesters, prompting concerns about intimidation. One officer responded to a bystander’s question by saying, “With the greatest respect, what do you want me to do? Pull him off a horse?” The police later stated the event concluded peacefully with no arrests.

A 35-year-old British-born Pakistani Muslim, identified as one of the riders, stated he was not supporting the Ayatollah but brought his horses to the vigil to act as a deterrent against violence, claiming he wanted to prevent escalation. He denied chasing protesters, saying he only moved toward them to urge calm.

Despite viral claims and social media outrage labeling the riders as “Sharia enforcers,” official sources confirm no evidence of a formal “Sharia patrol” or organized vigilante group. The incident has sparked debate over policing, cultural tensions, and the limits of public order in multicultural cities.’

I HAVE no idea who the ‘official sources’ are.

More here;

Britain’s Islamic Takeover Accelerates: Armed Sharia Vigilantes on Horseback Terrorize Manchester While Starmer’s Cops Refuse to Intervene - RAIR

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