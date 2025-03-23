From here:

Feeding Our Future - Wikipedia

“In January of 2022, the FBI raided a number of Feeding Our Future "meal" locations and the nonprofit was disestablished shortly thereafter.[1]

That fall, members of the organization were accused of defrauding the state's USDA-funded school nutrition programs of at least $250 million over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, led by the organization's president, Aimee Bock.[4][5]

On September 20, 2022, the U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced federal charges against 47 former Feeding Our Future employees for their involvement in the nation's largest pandemic-related fraud scheme.[5][6] The number of indicted individuals eventually reached 70.”

From here:

Two Convicted in $250M Fraud Scheme Exploiting Children’s Pandemic Food Program – Give Me Five News

“Feeding Our Future falsely reported providing 91 million meals between April 2020 and November 2021. They managed to collect nearly $250 million in federal reimbursements.

To back up their false claims, Bock and Said fabricated attendance records with names and ages of non-existent children.”

“The co-conspirators used the funds to make lavish purchases, including luxury cars, houses, and international trips. Bock and Said are part of a group of 70 people charged in this scheme. While over 30 individuals have pleaded guilty, five others have been convicted.”

These two-even tried to bribe a juror!

“They devised a plan to sway her vote, drafting instructions for her to vote not guilty on all counts. Their talking points aimed at discrediting the prosecution, accusing it of being racially motivated. On the night before closing arguments, one conspirator delivered $120,000 in cash to the juror’s home.”

That young lady did the right thing - good on her!

“The juror, however, promptly informed the police about the bribe. This desperate attempt to influence the verdict highlighted the lengths to which the conspirators were willing to go. The case has drawn significant attention due to the brazen nature of the fraud and the attempted jury tampering.”

Minnesota has a population of around 5.9 million people - with just under a million kids between 5 and 17- how may were claimed to have been served by Feeding the Future? Was this so obvious even the FBI could not fail to spot the fraud? Nevertheless, it is (almost) over now.

Out of interest, from Brave AI:

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is not directly implicated in the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation, but she has received campaign contributions from individuals named in the search warrants. Omar has since donated these contributions to local food shelves out of an abundance of caution.

She has also asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to investigate allegations of abuse of federal food aid programs.

Omar's office has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and she has expressed concern about the misuse of federal funds.

However, her involvement in promoting the Feeding Our Future program and her support for legislation that expanded federal food aid programs during the pandemic have raised questions about her connection to the scandal.”

And as for the Governor Walz - who wants to crash the share price of Tesla stock that his State pension fund has a significant holding -maybe his app has told him the price of Tesla is now 248.71 v the 225 price he was gloating about.

From Brave AI:

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is not implicated in the Feeding Our Future fraud case. According to Walz, no state employees were involved in any illegal activities, and the fraud was result of a lack of due diligence rather than malfeasance.

However, some Republicans argue that Walz is ultimately responsible for the oversight of state agencies, including the Department of Education, which was responsible for administering the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

Despite this, no evidence has been presented to suggest that Walz himself was involved in the fraudulent activities.”

The FBI busted the case three years ago- the now defunct Department of Education was responsible for administering the program.

Who signed the checks at the DoE?

Onwards!!!