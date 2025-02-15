A couple of articles that cover the protest, but first, here’s the context from Brave AI:

“The UK government has announced significant changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules, which will take effect from April 2026. These changes include applying IHT to inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which were previously exempt. The standard IHT rate is 40%, but for agricultural assets, it will be charged at 20%.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) and the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) estimate that up to 70,000 farms could be affected, while the government maintains that only the wealthiest 500 farms each year will be impacted.”

The governing Labour party has little to no experience managing successful business or farming ventures - so farmers are not viewed sympathetically.

Here’s the first article - from India today covered by MSN:

Why farmers have choked central London with tanks, tractors

“… it was not just the hundreds of tractors in the protest that caught attention, but a tank decked up with the Union Jack, too, took to the streets in protest of the new inheritance tax plan. The plan introduced by the Labour government-led by PM Kier Starmer-seeks to impose an inheritance tax of 20% on farms worth over one million pounds.”

“Paul Vicary, a farmer who came from a town 50 kilometres away from London told the BBC, "If we lose that land, what's left won't be enough to sustain a farm."

He added that his family would need to sell half of their farm to pay the taxes.”

Here’s another article:

U.K. Farmers protest SOCIALIST tax grab by Parliament - Rebel News

“While estates under the threshold can be passed down without tax liabilities, the new proposal would remove exemptions that currently allow family farms to pass down without facing the tax. The changes, which were announced in the Budget, are scheduled to come into effect in April 2026.”

It’s not just the lunacy of forcing farmers to sell land that produces food, the “thick as a brick” morons in the Labour government, also plan this:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/jan/31/farmland-in-england-to-be-reduced-by-more-than-10-under-government-plans

“Farmland in England will be reduced by more than 10% by 2050 under government plans, with less meat produced and eaten by the country’s citizens.

The environment secretary, Steve Reed, launched the government’s blueprint for land use change on Friday, designed to balance the need to build infrastructure and meet nature and carbon targets.”

Farmers selling land to reduce meat consumption and, instead, erect solar farm plantations and forests of wind turbines that cost 5 times as much as abundant natural gas - all because the Labour morons think there is a need to meet arbitrary and unscientific “net zero” targets.

I wonder what the estimate is for the UK’s population in 2050.

Given the minimum half a million a year immigration number and the current 68 million people, the Labour plan is to cram another 12.5 million people int 15-minute cities and feed them bugs,

The solutions are obvious - expel 2 million illegal immigrants, abandon “net zero” as a religious Cult and stop injecting people with vaccines that do not work and harm people.

To do that, the “thick as a brick” morns in the Labour party and currently in government would need to get an education in maths, science, logic and business - which given their failure to do so, so far, it not on the horizon,

Onwards!!!