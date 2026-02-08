ICYMI – UK folk hero Jeremy Clarkson skewers a High Priest of the Cult of Moloch on the reality of how government rules on Climate Change are destroying the UK’s Agricultural Industry
destroy UK production - replace everything destroyed with imports - at the same or higher prices and ignore the lower emissions standards in offshore markets - just like the North Sea - more TREASON!!
From here:
Peter’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jeremy Clarkson Destroys Ed Miliband Over Net Zero – The Parliament Showdown That Shocked UK
Here’s the first three minutes of the transcript.
“Jeremy Clarkson just delivered the most explosive testimony Westminster has seen in years—and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was left speechless.
Called before Parliament’s Energy and Climate Committee, Clarkson didn’t hold back.
He exposed the government’s Net Zero policies as completely disconnected from reality, tearing apart the push for electric tractors, solar panels on farmland, and regulations that are bankrupting British farmers.
Ed Miliband tried to defend the green agenda. He talked about climate targets, technological innovation, and government support. But Clarkson dismantled every argument with brutal precision.
Electric tractors that run for 4 hours instead of 14? Clarkson called it “suicide” for farming.
Importing food from countries with no environmental standards while shutting down British farms? “You’re not saving the planet—you’re just moving the problem and destroying livelihoods.”
Then came the killer blow. Clarkson asked Miliband directly: “Have you ever grown food? Worked land? Raised livestock?” The answer was no. “So you’ve never done it, but you’re going to tell people who have exactly how to do their jobs.”
The room went silent. Miliband tried to recover, citing research and modeling.
Clarkson laughed: “When was the last time you visited an actual farm?” Miliband mentioned a vertical farming facility in Leeds. Clarkson’s response?
“That’s not a farm—that’s a warehouse with grow lights.”
But the most devastating moment came at the end. Clarkson asked about Miliband’s personal electricity bill and what powers his car.
Hybrid—not fully electric. “So you’re pushing policies you yourself won’t comply with.” The committee erupted. Miliband sat down, visibly shaken. Clarkson had made his point, and everyone knew it. This is the showdown that has Britain talking. Watch it now. #JeremyClarkson #EdMiliband #NetZero #UKParliament #FarmingCrisis #ClimatePolicy #Westminster #ClarksонDestroysМiliband #BritishFarming #GreenAgenda #PoliticalShowdown #UKPolitics #ParliamentaryHearing #ExposedLies #RuralBritain #InheritanceTax #ElectricTractors #ClimateMadness #UKNews #PoliticalDrama
Here’s the transcript:
The committee room was smaller than the main chamber, but no less tense. Rows of
chairs filled with MPs, journalists, and policy advisers. Cameras positioned at multiple angles. The atmosphere electric with anticipation. Jeremy Clarkson sat at the witness table, arms folded expression unreadable.
Across from him, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband shuffled papers, preparing for what everyone knew would be a confrontation. The committee chair cleared his throat. Mr. Clarkson, thank you for appearing before the Energy and Climate Committee today. We’ve invited you to discuss the impact of net zero policies on rural communities and agricultural practices.Clarkson nodded once. Secretary Miliband, the chair continued, you’ll have the opportunity to respond and engage in discussion. Milliban smiled thinly. The battle lines were drawn. Mr. Clarkson, the chair began. You’ve been vocal about concerns regarding electric farm vehicles and renewable energy mandates. Could you elaborate? Clarkson leaned forward slowly. I’ll make this simple, he said, his voice calm, but carrying an edge. The government’s net zero policies are going to destroy British farming. Not damage it, destroy it. Miliband’s smile faded. That’s quite a claim, he interjected. Clarkson turned to face him directly.
It’s not a claim. It’s a fact. and you know it. The room tensed immediately.
Secretary Miliband Clarkson continued, “You’re pushing electric tractors.” Electric farm machinery. Do you have any idea, any idea at all what that means in practice? Millie Band straightened in his chair. Mr. Clarkson, the transition to green technology is essential for answer the question.
Clarkson interrupted. Do you know what it means in practice?
A pause. I’m confident that technological innovation will.
That’s a no. Then murmurs rippled through the room. Clarkson didn’t wait for a response. Let me educate you. A modern farm tractor runs for 12 to 14 hours
during harvest season. Plowing 500 hectares, moving between fields, pulling heavy equipment. He leaned back. Your electric tractor, best case scenario, it runs for 4 hours before needing a recharge. And that recharge takes another 6 to 8 hours. Miliband opened his mouth to respond. “I’m not finished,” Clarkson said quietly. The energy secretary closed his mouth. “So, in the middle of harvest, when weather windows are tight, when you got maybe 72 hours before rain destroys your crop, you’re telling farmers to stop, plug in, and wait.” Silence.
“That’s not farming, Mr. Miliband. That’s suicide.”
The room was utterly quiet now. Miliband cleared his throat.
Mr. Clarkson, I understand there are transitional challenges, but the climate crisis demands the climate crisis, Clarkson repeated.
Right. Let’s talk about that. He pulled a folded paper from his jacket pocket. This isdata from the National Farmers Union. British agriculture produces 9% of the UK’s total emissions. 9%.He looked directly at Milliband.
Meanwhile, you’re importing food from countries with no environmental standards whatsoever. You’re shutting down British farms while flying in vegetables from Spain, meat from Brazil, grain from Ukraine. Miliband shifted uncomfortably.
Our net zero targets apply to domestic emissions. Exactly.
Clarkson’s voice rose slightly. Domestic. So, you destroy British farming to hit a target, then import the same products from abroad where they’re produced with higher emissions.
You’re not saving the planet. You’re just moving the problem somewhere else and putting British farmers out of business in the process.
A Labor MP on the
3:50
committee spoke up. Mr. Clarkson, surely
3:53
you’re not denying the importance of
3:55
addressing climate change. Clarkson
3:57
turned to her. I’m not denying anything.
3:59
I’m saying your policies are idiotic.
4:02
Gas is from several committee members.
4:04
They sound good in London offices. They
4:06
win you applause at climate conferences,
4:08
but they’re completely disconnected from
4:10
reality. He gestured broadly. You want
4:13
to cover farmland with solar panels. You
4:16
want to build wind turbines on grazing
4:18
land. You want to restrict fertilizer
4:20
use, limit livestock numbers, ban
4:22
certain pesticides. His voice hardened.
4:25
And when British farms collapse because
4:26
they can’t compete, you’ll just import
4:29
everything from countries that don’t
4:30
care about your precious regulations.
4:32
Milliban finally found his voice. Mr.
4:35
Clarkson, that’s a gross
4:37
oversimplification.
4:39
Is it? Then explain the grain imports
4:41
from Argentina. Explain the beef from
4:44
Australia. Explain why British farmers
4:46
are going bankrupt while you celebrate
4:48
emission targets. Milliban’s face reened
4:51
slightly. The government is providing
4:53
substantial support for green
4:55
transitions in agriculture.
4:57
How much? Clarkson interrupted. I beg
5:00
your pardon.
5:01
How much support specifically?
5:04
Milliban glanced at his notes. We’ve
5:06
allocated 200 lb million for sustainable
5:09
farming initiatives over how many years?
5:12
5 years. Clarkson laughed. Actually
5:15
laughed. 40 million pounds per year for
5:18
the entire British agricultural sector.
5:20
Do you know how much it costs to convert
5:22
just one farm to your sustainable
5:24
standards? He didn’t wait for an answer.
5:27
Hundreds of thousands of pounds,
5:29
sometimes millions. But you’re offering
5:31
what amounts to pocket change spread
5:33
across thousands of farms? He shook his
5:35
head. That’s not support. That’s
5:38
insulting.
5:40
An SNP committee member spoke up. Mr.
5:43
Clarkson, Scotland has successfully
5:45
implemented several renewable energy
5:47
projects on agricultural land.
5:50
Successfully? Clarkson turned to him.
5:53
According to who? The politicians who
5:55
approved them or the farmers who lost
5:56
their land. The S&P member bristled. The
5:59
farmers were compensated. Compensated
6:01
for what? Losing their livelihoods.
6:03
watching solar panels cover soil. Their
6:06
families work for generations.
6:08
Clarkson’s voice dropped lower. You
6:10
people talk about compensation like it
6:12
fixes everything. Like money replaces
6:15
purpose, like a check makes up for
6:17
destroying someone’s life’s work. The
6:18
room had gone very quiet. Millie tried
6:21
again. Mr. Clarkson, I appreciate your
6:24
passion, but the scientific consensus is
6:26
clear. We must act on climate change,
6:29
and agriculture must be part of that
6:30
transition. Clarkson stared at him for a
6:32
long moment. Secretary Milliban, let me
6:35
ask you something. He leaned forward.
6:37
Have you ever grown food? Actually grown
6:39
it? Millie hesitated. I haven’t
6:41
personally. Have you ever raised
6:43
livestock, managed a harvest, worked
6:45
land? My role is to set policy based on
6:47
expert advice. That’s a not Clarkson sat
6:49
back. So you’ve never done it, but
6:51
you’re going to tell people who have
6:53
people who spent their entire lives
6:55
doing it exactly how they should do
6:56
their jobs? Milliban’s jaw tightened. I
6:59
consult with agricultural experts. Which
7:02
ones? The ones in universities who
7:04
haven’t touched soil in decades. The
7:06
ones who write reports but don’t live
7:07
the reality. A conservative MP tried to
7:10
intervene. Mr. Clarkson, while we
7:12
appreciate your perspective, surely
7:14
there’s room for compromise. Compromise.
7:17
Clarkson turned to him. You can’t
7:18
compromise with physics. An electric
7:21
tractor either works for a 14-hour day
7:23
or it doesn’t. Crops either grow with
7:25
the fertilizer they need or they don’t.
7:27
you can’t compromise livestock out of
7:29
existence and still produce meat. He
7:31
looked around the room. The problem with
7:33
all of you, all of you, is that you
7:34
think everything is negotiable, that you
7:36
can have your climate targets and
7:38
functioning farms and cheap food and
7:40
happy voters all at the same time. His
7:42
voice hardened. But you can’t. Reality
7:44
doesn’t care about your policy papers.
7:47
Milliban’s patience was clearly wearing
7:49
thin. Mr. Clarkson, with all due
7:51
respect, the government’s position is
7:53
based on extensive research and
7:55
modeling. modeling,” Clarkson repeated
7:58
flatly. “Yes, climate models, economic
8:01
projections, agricultural impact
8:03
assessments.
8:05
And when was the last time you visited
8:06
an actual farm, Mr. Milliban?” The
8:09
question hung in the air. Milliban
8:11
blinked. I visited several agricultural
8:13
facilities. When? I don’t have the exact
8:16
dates. This year, last year. Milliban’s
8:20
aid whispered something to him. I
8:22
visited a vertical farming facility in
8:24
Leeds last autumn. Clarkson laughed
8:26
again. Harder this time. A vertical
8:29
farming facility in Leeds. That’s not a
8:32
farm. That’s a warehouse with grow
8:34
lights. Someone in the gallery
8:36
snickered. Miban’s face was now visibly
8:39
flushed. It represents the future of
8:41
sustainable agriculture. No, it doesn’t.
8:44
Clarkson’s voice rose sharply. It
8:47
represents what happens when politicians
8:49
who’ve never grown food decide what
8:51
farming should look like. The committee
8:53
chair banged his gavvel. Mr. Clarkson,
8:56
please maintain a respectful tone.
8:59
Respectful? Clarkson turned to him. I’m
9:02
watching British farming die while being
9:03
lectured about respect. He stood up
9:06
suddenly. The cameras followed him. You
9:09
want to know what’s disrespectful?
9:11
Telling farmers who’ve worked land for
9:13
generations that they’re doing it wrong,
9:14
forcing them to buy equipment that
9:16
doesn’t work. bankrupting them with
9:18
regulations written by people who
9:20
wouldn’t know a combine harvester from a
9:22
lawnmower. He pointed at Millie Ban.
9:24
That’s disrespectful. Millie Ban stood
9:26
as well. Mr. Clarkson, I understand
9:29
you’re frustrated, but personal attacks.
9:31
This isn’t personal. This is about
9:33
policy. Your policy, which is destroying
9:36
an entire sector, that’s simply not
9:38
true. Then explain the numbers. Clarkson
9:42
pulled out another paper. Farm
9:43
bankruptcies up 23% in the last 18
9:46
months. Agricultural employment down
9:48
15%, food production declining while
9:52
imports sore. He looked directly at
9:54
Milliban. Those are your numbers from
9:57
your own department. Milliban’s aid
9:59
whispered urgently to him. Mr. Clarkson,
10:03
Millie said carefully. Those figures
10:05
reflect multiple economic factors,
10:07
including your policies, including
10:09
global supply chain issues, Brexit
10:11
adjustments, and pandemic recovery. and
10:14
your policies, Clarkson repeated, the
10:16
policies that make it harder and more
10:17
expensive to farm in Britain every
10:19
single year. A Libdam committee member
10:21
spoke up. Surely some regulation is
10:24
necessary to ensure environmental
10:26
protection. Some regulation? Yes, this
10:29
level of regulation. Gnome. Clarkson
10:31
turned to her. You’ve got farmers
10:33
filling out forms for hours every week,
10:36
being inspected constantly, fined for
10:38
violations of rules that change every 6
10:40
months, all while trying to actually
10:42
grow food. He shook his head. You’re not
10:44
regulating, you’re suffocating. The
10:46
committee chair attempted to restore
10:48
order. Perhaps we should move to
10:50
specific policy recommendations.
10:52
I’ve got a recommendation, Clarkson
10:54
said. Stop treating farming like a
10:56
problem to be solved and start treating
10:58
it like the vital industry it is. He
11:01
looked directly at Milliband again. And
11:04
maybe, just maybe, before you write
11:05
another policy, go spend a week on an
11:08
actual farm, not a photo op, a real week
11:10
doing real work. Milliban’s expression
11:13
was stone. My time is allocated based on
11:15
governmental priorities. Exactly my
11:17
point, Clarkson interrupted. Actual
11:19
farming isn’t a priority for you. The
11:22
appearance of caring about it is. The
11:24
room erupted in murmurs. The chair
11:27
banged his gabble repeatedly. Miban’s
11:29
voice rose above the noise. This
11:31
government is committed to supporting
11:33
British agriculture while meeting our
11:35
climate obligations. Those two things
11:37
are incompatible, Clarkson shouted over
11:39
him. You can’t have both. Not with
11:41
current technology, not with current
11:43
economics. We disagree on that
11:44
assessment. Then prove me wrong,
11:46
Clarkson challenged. Show me one just
11:48
one large-scale farm successfully
11:50
operating under your ideal net zero
11:53
model. Making a profit. Producing enough
11:56
food. Actually working. Silence. Miban’s
11:59
mouth opened, then closed. Clarkson
12:01
waited. 5 seconds. 10. That’s what I
12:04
thought. Clarkson said quietly. He sat
12:08
down. The committee room was absolutely
12:10
silent. Miban remained standing, but he
12:13
looked uncertain for the first time. The
12:15
committee chair cleared his throat.
12:17
“Perhaps we should take a brief recess.”
12:19
“One more thing,” Clarkson said.
12:21
Everyone turned to him. He looked
12:23
directly at Millie. “Your electricity
12:25
bill. What is it?” Milliban frowned. “I
12:28
don’t see how that’s relevant.” “How
12:30
much do you pay per month for
12:31
electricity? I really don’t think
12:34
roughly. Give me a number.” Millie
12:36
glanced at his aid, clearly
12:38
uncomfortable. I’m not sure the exact
12:40
amount. More than 200 lb. Less than 200
12:43
lb. A pause. Probably in that range.
12:47
Clarkson nodded slowly. And you heat
12:50
your home with natural gas. Right.
12:54
Natural gas. What you want to ban for
12:56
everyone else? Milliban’s face flushed
12:59
again. The transition timeline allows
13:01
for and your car, Mr. Clarkson. Petrol,
13:04
diesel, electric. Another pause. It’s a
13:07
hybrid, not fully electric. The range
13:10
requirements for my position. So, let me
13:12
get this straight. Clarkson interrupted.
13:14
You’re pushing policies that you
13:16
yourself can’t or won’t fully comply
13:18
with. The room exploded. MPs shouting,
13:21
journalists scribbling, cameras
13:22
flashing, the chair banged his gabble
13:24
frantically. Order. This committee will
13:27
come to order. But it was too late.
13:29
Millie sat down heavily, face flushed,
13:32
jaw clenched. Clarkson remained seated,
13:35
expression calm. He’d made his point and
13:38
everyone in that room knew it. The
13:40
session ended shortly after. MPs filed
13:44
out in clusters arguing among
13:46
themselves. Journalists rushed to file
13:48
stories. Social media exploded within
13:51
minutes. But one image dominated every
13:53
headline. Jeremy Clarkson arms folded,
13:56
staring down Ed Millie Band. And one
13:59
question on everyone’s mind. Who else
14:01
would he go after
PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
Peter’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.