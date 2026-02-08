From here:

Jeremy Clarkson Destroys Ed Miliband Over Net Zero – The Parliament Showdown That Shocked UK

Here’s the first three minutes of the transcript.

“Jeremy Clarkson just delivered the most explosive testimony Westminster has seen in years—and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was left speechless.

Called before Parliament’s Energy and Climate Committee, Clarkson didn’t hold back.

He exposed the government’s Net Zero policies as completely disconnected from reality, tearing apart the push for electric tractors, solar panels on farmland, and regulations that are bankrupting British farmers.

Ed Miliband tried to defend the green agenda. He talked about climate targets, technological innovation, and government support. But Clarkson dismantled every argument with brutal precision.

Electric tractors that run for 4 hours instead of 14? Clarkson called it “suicide” for farming.

Importing food from countries with no environmental standards while shutting down British farms? “You’re not saving the planet—you’re just moving the problem and destroying livelihoods.”

Then came the killer blow. Clarkson asked Miliband directly: “Have you ever grown food? Worked land? Raised livestock?” The answer was no. “So you’ve never done it, but you’re going to tell people who have exactly how to do their jobs.”

The room went silent. Miliband tried to recover, citing research and modeling.

Clarkson laughed: “When was the last time you visited an actual farm?” Miliband mentioned a vertical farming facility in Leeds. Clarkson’s response?

“That’s not a farm—that’s a warehouse with grow lights.”

But the most devastating moment came at the end. Clarkson asked about Miliband’s personal electricity bill and what powers his car.

Hybrid—not fully electric. "So you're pushing policies you yourself won't comply with." The committee erupted. Miliband sat down, visibly shaken. Clarkson had made his point, and everyone knew it.

Here’s the transcript:

The committee room was smaller than the main chamber, but no less tense. Rows of

chairs filled with MPs, journalists, and policy advisers. Cameras positioned at multiple angles. The atmosphere electric with anticipation. Jeremy Clarkson sat at the witness table, arms folded expression unreadable.

Across from him, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband shuffled papers, preparing for what everyone knew would be a confrontation. The committee chair cleared his throat. Mr. Clarkson, thank you for appearing before the Energy and Climate Committee today. We’ve invited you to discuss the impact of net zero policies on rural communities and agricultural practices.Clarkson nodded once. Secretary Miliband, the chair continued, you’ll have the opportunity to respond and engage in discussion. Milliban smiled thinly. The battle lines were drawn. Mr. Clarkson, the chair began. You’ve been vocal about concerns regarding electric farm vehicles and renewable energy mandates. Could you elaborate? Clarkson leaned forward slowly. I’ll make this simple, he said, his voice calm, but carrying an edge. The government’s net zero policies are going to destroy British farming. Not damage it, destroy it. Miliband’s smile faded. That’s quite a claim, he interjected. Clarkson turned to face him directly.

It’s not a claim. It’s a fact. and you know it. The room tensed immediately.

Secretary Miliband Clarkson continued, “You’re pushing electric tractors.” Electric farm machinery. Do you have any idea, any idea at all what that means in practice? Millie Band straightened in his chair. Mr. Clarkson, the transition to green technology is essential for answer the question.

Clarkson interrupted. Do you know what it means in practice?

A pause. I’m confident that technological innovation will.

That’s a no. Then murmurs rippled through the room. Clarkson didn’t wait for a response. Let me educate you. A modern farm tractor runs for 12 to 14 hours

during harvest season. Plowing 500 hectares, moving between fields, pulling heavy equipment. He leaned back. Your electric tractor, best case scenario, it runs for 4 hours before needing a recharge. And that recharge takes another 6 to 8 hours. Miliband opened his mouth to respond. “I’m not finished,” Clarkson said quietly. The energy secretary closed his mouth. “So, in the middle of harvest, when weather windows are tight, when you got maybe 72 hours before rain destroys your crop, you’re telling farmers to stop, plug in, and wait.” Silence.

“That’s not farming, Mr. Miliband. That’s suicide.”

The room was utterly quiet now. Miliband cleared his throat.

Mr. Clarkson, I understand there are transitional challenges, but the climate crisis demands the climate crisis, Clarkson repeated.

Right. Let’s talk about that. He pulled a folded paper from his jacket pocket. This isdata from the National Farmers Union. British agriculture produces 9% of the UK’s total emissions. 9%.He looked directly at Milliband.

Meanwhile, you’re importing food from countries with no environmental standards whatsoever. You’re shutting down British farms while flying in vegetables from Spain, meat from Brazil, grain from Ukraine. Miliband shifted uncomfortably.

Our net zero targets apply to domestic emissions. Exactly.

Clarkson’s voice rose slightly. Domestic. So, you destroy British farming to hit a target, then import the same products from abroad where they’re produced with higher emissions.

You’re not saving the planet. You’re just moving the problem somewhere else and putting British farmers out of business in the process.

A Labor MP on the

3:50

committee spoke up. Mr. Clarkson, surely

3:53

you’re not denying the importance of

3:55

addressing climate change. Clarkson

3:57

turned to her. I’m not denying anything.

3:59

I’m saying your policies are idiotic.

4:02

Gas is from several committee members.

4:04

They sound good in London offices. They

4:06

win you applause at climate conferences,

4:08

but they’re completely disconnected from

4:10

reality. He gestured broadly. You want

4:13

to cover farmland with solar panels. You

4:16

want to build wind turbines on grazing

4:18

land. You want to restrict fertilizer

4:20

use, limit livestock numbers, ban

4:22

certain pesticides. His voice hardened.

4:25

And when British farms collapse because

4:26

they can’t compete, you’ll just import

4:29

everything from countries that don’t

4:30

care about your precious regulations.

4:32

Milliban finally found his voice. Mr.

4:35

Clarkson, that’s a gross

4:37

oversimplification.

4:39

Is it? Then explain the grain imports

4:41

from Argentina. Explain the beef from

4:44

Australia. Explain why British farmers

4:46

are going bankrupt while you celebrate

4:48

emission targets. Milliban’s face reened

4:51

slightly. The government is providing

4:53

substantial support for green

4:55

transitions in agriculture.

4:57

How much? Clarkson interrupted. I beg

5:00

your pardon.

5:01

How much support specifically?

5:04

Milliban glanced at his notes. We’ve

5:06

allocated 200 lb million for sustainable

5:09

farming initiatives over how many years?

5:12

5 years. Clarkson laughed. Actually

5:15

laughed. 40 million pounds per year for

5:18

the entire British agricultural sector.

5:20

Do you know how much it costs to convert

5:22

just one farm to your sustainable

5:24

standards? He didn’t wait for an answer.

5:27

Hundreds of thousands of pounds,

5:29

sometimes millions. But you’re offering

5:31

what amounts to pocket change spread

5:33

across thousands of farms? He shook his

5:35

head. That’s not support. That’s

5:38

insulting.

5:40

An SNP committee member spoke up. Mr.

5:43

Clarkson, Scotland has successfully

5:45

implemented several renewable energy

5:47

projects on agricultural land.

5:50

Successfully? Clarkson turned to him.

5:53

According to who? The politicians who

5:55

approved them or the farmers who lost

5:56

their land. The S&P member bristled. The

5:59

farmers were compensated. Compensated

6:01

for what? Losing their livelihoods.

6:03

watching solar panels cover soil. Their

6:06

families work for generations.

6:08

Clarkson’s voice dropped lower. You

6:10

people talk about compensation like it

6:12

fixes everything. Like money replaces

6:15

purpose, like a check makes up for

6:17

destroying someone’s life’s work. The

6:18

room had gone very quiet. Millie tried

6:21

again. Mr. Clarkson, I appreciate your

6:24

passion, but the scientific consensus is

6:26

clear. We must act on climate change,

6:29

and agriculture must be part of that

6:30

transition. Clarkson stared at him for a

6:32

long moment. Secretary Milliban, let me

6:35

ask you something. He leaned forward.

6:37

Have you ever grown food? Actually grown

6:39

it? Millie hesitated. I haven’t

6:41

personally. Have you ever raised

6:43

livestock, managed a harvest, worked

6:45

land? My role is to set policy based on

6:47

expert advice. That’s a not Clarkson sat

6:49

back. So you’ve never done it, but

6:51

you’re going to tell people who have

6:53

people who spent their entire lives

6:55

doing it exactly how they should do

6:56

their jobs? Milliban’s jaw tightened. I

6:59

consult with agricultural experts. Which

7:02

ones? The ones in universities who

7:04

haven’t touched soil in decades. The

7:06

ones who write reports but don’t live

7:07

the reality. A conservative MP tried to

7:10

intervene. Mr. Clarkson, while we

7:12

appreciate your perspective, surely

7:14

there’s room for compromise. Compromise.

7:17

Clarkson turned to him. You can’t

7:18

compromise with physics. An electric

7:21

tractor either works for a 14-hour day

7:23

or it doesn’t. Crops either grow with

7:25

the fertilizer they need or they don’t.

7:27

you can’t compromise livestock out of

7:29

existence and still produce meat. He

7:31

looked around the room. The problem with

7:33

all of you, all of you, is that you

7:34

think everything is negotiable, that you

7:36

can have your climate targets and

7:38

functioning farms and cheap food and

7:40

happy voters all at the same time. His

7:42

voice hardened. But you can’t. Reality

7:44

doesn’t care about your policy papers.

7:47

Milliban’s patience was clearly wearing

7:49

thin. Mr. Clarkson, with all due

7:51

respect, the government’s position is

7:53

based on extensive research and

7:55

modeling. modeling,” Clarkson repeated

7:58

flatly. “Yes, climate models, economic

8:01

projections, agricultural impact

8:03

assessments.

8:05

And when was the last time you visited

8:06

an actual farm, Mr. Milliban?” The

8:09

question hung in the air. Milliban

8:11

blinked. I visited several agricultural

8:13

facilities. When? I don’t have the exact

8:16

dates. This year, last year. Milliban’s

8:20

aid whispered something to him. I

8:22

visited a vertical farming facility in

8:24

Leeds last autumn. Clarkson laughed

8:26

again. Harder this time. A vertical

8:29

farming facility in Leeds. That’s not a

8:32

farm. That’s a warehouse with grow

8:34

lights. Someone in the gallery

8:36

snickered. Miban’s face was now visibly

8:39

flushed. It represents the future of

8:41

sustainable agriculture. No, it doesn’t.

8:44

Clarkson’s voice rose sharply. It

8:47

represents what happens when politicians

8:49

who’ve never grown food decide what

8:51

farming should look like. The committee

8:53

chair banged his gavvel. Mr. Clarkson,

8:56

please maintain a respectful tone.

8:59

Respectful? Clarkson turned to him. I’m

9:02

watching British farming die while being

9:03

lectured about respect. He stood up

9:06

suddenly. The cameras followed him. You

9:09

want to know what’s disrespectful?

9:11

Telling farmers who’ve worked land for

9:13

generations that they’re doing it wrong,

9:14

forcing them to buy equipment that

9:16

doesn’t work. bankrupting them with

9:18

regulations written by people who

9:20

wouldn’t know a combine harvester from a

9:22

lawnmower. He pointed at Millie Ban.

9:24

That’s disrespectful. Millie Ban stood

9:26

as well. Mr. Clarkson, I understand

9:29

you’re frustrated, but personal attacks.

9:31

This isn’t personal. This is about

9:33

policy. Your policy, which is destroying

9:36

an entire sector, that’s simply not

9:38

true. Then explain the numbers. Clarkson

9:42

pulled out another paper. Farm

9:43

bankruptcies up 23% in the last 18

9:46

months. Agricultural employment down

9:48

15%, food production declining while

9:52

imports sore. He looked directly at

9:54

Milliban. Those are your numbers from

9:57

your own department. Milliban’s aid

9:59

whispered urgently to him. Mr. Clarkson,

10:03

Millie said carefully. Those figures

10:05

reflect multiple economic factors,

10:07

including your policies, including

10:09

global supply chain issues, Brexit

10:11

adjustments, and pandemic recovery. and

10:14

your policies, Clarkson repeated, the

10:16

policies that make it harder and more

10:17

expensive to farm in Britain every

10:19

single year. A Libdam committee member

10:21

spoke up. Surely some regulation is

10:24

necessary to ensure environmental

10:26

protection. Some regulation? Yes, this

10:29

level of regulation. Gnome. Clarkson

10:31

turned to her. You’ve got farmers

10:33

filling out forms for hours every week,

10:36

being inspected constantly, fined for

10:38

violations of rules that change every 6

10:40

months, all while trying to actually

10:42

grow food. He shook his head. You’re not

10:44

regulating, you’re suffocating. The

10:46

committee chair attempted to restore

10:48

order. Perhaps we should move to

10:50

specific policy recommendations.

10:52

I’ve got a recommendation, Clarkson

10:54

said. Stop treating farming like a

10:56

problem to be solved and start treating

10:58

it like the vital industry it is. He

11:01

looked directly at Milliband again. And

11:04

maybe, just maybe, before you write

11:05

another policy, go spend a week on an

11:08

actual farm, not a photo op, a real week

11:10

doing real work. Milliban’s expression

11:13

was stone. My time is allocated based on

11:15

governmental priorities. Exactly my

11:17

point, Clarkson interrupted. Actual

11:19

farming isn’t a priority for you. The

11:22

appearance of caring about it is. The

11:24

room erupted in murmurs. The chair

11:27

banged his gabble repeatedly. Miban’s

11:29

voice rose above the noise. This

11:31

government is committed to supporting

11:33

British agriculture while meeting our

11:35

climate obligations. Those two things

11:37

are incompatible, Clarkson shouted over

11:39

him. You can’t have both. Not with

11:41

current technology, not with current

11:43

economics. We disagree on that

11:44

assessment. Then prove me wrong,

11:46

Clarkson challenged. Show me one just

11:48

one large-scale farm successfully

11:50

operating under your ideal net zero

11:53

model. Making a profit. Producing enough

11:56

food. Actually working. Silence. Miban’s

11:59

mouth opened, then closed. Clarkson

12:01

waited. 5 seconds. 10. That’s what I

12:04

thought. Clarkson said quietly. He sat

12:08

down. The committee room was absolutely

12:10

silent. Miban remained standing, but he

12:13

looked uncertain for the first time. The

12:15

committee chair cleared his throat.

12:17

“Perhaps we should take a brief recess.”

12:19

“One more thing,” Clarkson said.

12:21

Everyone turned to him. He looked

12:23

directly at Millie. “Your electricity

12:25

bill. What is it?” Milliban frowned. “I

12:28

don’t see how that’s relevant.” “How

12:30

much do you pay per month for

12:31

electricity? I really don’t think

12:34

roughly. Give me a number.” Millie

12:36

glanced at his aid, clearly

12:38

uncomfortable. I’m not sure the exact

12:40

amount. More than 200 lb. Less than 200

12:43

lb. A pause. Probably in that range.

12:47

Clarkson nodded slowly. And you heat

12:50

your home with natural gas. Right.

12:54

Natural gas. What you want to ban for

12:56

everyone else? Milliban’s face flushed

12:59

again. The transition timeline allows

13:01

for and your car, Mr. Clarkson. Petrol,

13:04

diesel, electric. Another pause. It’s a

13:07

hybrid, not fully electric. The range

13:10

requirements for my position. So, let me

13:12

get this straight. Clarkson interrupted.

13:14

You’re pushing policies that you

13:16

yourself can’t or won’t fully comply

13:18

with. The room exploded. MPs shouting,

13:21

journalists scribbling, cameras

13:22

flashing, the chair banged his gabble

13:24

frantically. Order. This committee will

13:27

come to order. But it was too late.

13:29

Millie sat down heavily, face flushed,

13:32

jaw clenched. Clarkson remained seated,

13:35

expression calm. He’d made his point and

13:38

everyone in that room knew it. The

13:40

session ended shortly after. MPs filed

13:44

out in clusters arguing among

13:46

themselves. Journalists rushed to file

13:48

stories. Social media exploded within

13:51

minutes. But one image dominated every

13:53

headline. Jeremy Clarkson arms folded,

13:56

staring down Ed Millie Band. And one

13:59

question on everyone’s mind. Who else

14:01

would he go after

