UK Regulators Decide Pregnant Women Don’t Need COVID Vaccines • Children's Health Defense

“The JCVI decided against recommending the shots during its Oct. 2 meeting, citing the low risk of serious COVID-19 illness in pregnant women and infants and the vaccine’s cost. The committee did not address safety concerns about the vaccines for pregnant women and their infants.”

It was not a “safety” decision – it was about the monetary cost of the injections.

“The committee’s new recommendation — which must be ratified at the next meeting — followed presentations by researchers on COVID-19 epidemiology and cost-effectiveness.

The researchers presented evidence showing that COVID-19 posed a very low risk to pregnant women and their infants and that the vaccines provided minimal benefit.

They concluded that COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women becomes cost-effective only if the cost of procuring and administering the vaccines could be kept between 10.07 and 13.19 pounds ($12.74-$16.69) per shot. They considered it “very unlikely” that this would be feasible.”

Maybe they committee thought that injecting 600,000 women In England and Wales (the west number since 1977) was not warranted given the 2 or 3 cases the injections might prevent for a few weeks – but they did not mention the 600 deaths this would case or the 50,000 or so adverse events.

