From here:

US Senate votes 52–47 to block limits on Iran strikes | Iran International

Ok, I have applied a ‘spin’ to the headline, but the meaning is the same.

“US Senate Republicans voted down a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s war powers against Iran.”

“White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next round of US-Iran talks would likely be held in Islamabad and praised Pakistan’s role as the sole mediator in the negotiations.”

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