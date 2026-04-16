ICYMI- US Senate votes 52-47 to allow unlimited strikes on Iran – the Democrat motion To halt the attacks on Iran was defeated
Still tip-toeing through the tulips
From here:
US Senate votes 52–47 to block limits on Iran strikes | Iran International
Ok, I have applied a ‘spin’ to the headline, but the meaning is the same.
“US Senate Republicans voted down a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s war powers against Iran.”
“White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next round of US-Iran talks would likely be held in Islamabad and praised Pakistan’s role as the sole mediator in the negotiations.”
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Have a read of what's set up and will be coming to all of us. thedemocracydefender.substack.com/p/iran-war-part-3-the-real-reason-behind