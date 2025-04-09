Sixty years ago. UK households would have a coal shed and took regular monthly coal truck deliveries to fill it with coal. Houses had chimneys that need to be “swept” every three months or so (huge sheets covering the furniture required!). There were two types of coal – the main stuff, destined for coal scuttles and the living room and “coke” destined for the kitchen – and used to heat the water (coke is still a primary reactant in steel making). Fire guards and pokers etc were standard accessories! Some houses would have coal fires upstairs, but most did not. Lots of electric blankets in use!

All that has changed now. Coal (and wet wood) has been banned from use to heat houses.

“As of May 1, 2023, the sale of traditional house coal for domestic use in England has been banned.”

Which explains the switch at the Drax power station to “biomass” wood pellets. Quite th “swerve” – burn (imported) wood pellets and burn those instead of coal – and produce the same, if nor more CO2 pollution.

Onto th point. Let’s take a look at Anthracite and see how it stacks up as an alternative fuel for all hose houses that still have chimneys and a coal shed.

“… smokeless coal is legal in the UK. The sale and use of smokeless coal, including types like Ovoids and Ovals (which include anthracite), are still permitted and continue to be sold.”

“Smokeless coal is also designed to burn at a high temperature, producing less emissions and up to 20% less carbon dioxide compared to traditional coal."

“Smokeless coal is typically made by grinding anthracite, a hard and dense form of coal with a high carbon content, into a fine powder. This powder is then combined with binding agents such as starch or molasses and re-formed into briquettes. This process ensures that the coal burns more efficiently and produces minimal smoke, adhering to standards set by laws like the Clean Air Act of 1956, which aimed to reduce air pollution and smog in urban areas.”

“Anthracite is chosen as the base ingredient because it contains fewer volatile compounds and has a higher carbon density compared to other types of coal. The binding agents help to maintain the shape of the briquettes, making them more versatile for use in various appliances, including multi-fuel stoves, room heaters, and open fires.”

How much does it cost?

“According to Meekin Coal's price list, the cost for different quantities of smokeless coal are as follows:

50kg: £21.50 to £25.50

1/4 tonne: £99.00 to £125.00

1/2 tonne: £195.00 to £245.00

1 tonne: £385.00 to £480.00

Additionally, prices for specific types of smokeless coal can be found on the Coal Hut UK website, which offers premium smokeless coal and hardwood fuel in bulk for efficient and eco-friendly heating.”

A mid-point of around £412 a tonne (US$528 at US$1.28/£).

How much energy?

“Smokeless coal is designed to produce less smoke and harmful emissions compared to traditional coal, making it a cleaner option for home heating. It can emit up to a third more heat compared to traditional coal, meaning it keeps homes warmer for longer periods with less frequent refuelling.

For instance, a modern 3- or 4-bedroom house with about 2,500 sq. ft. of living area can be heated for one year with 2 to 3 tons of anthracite coal, which is a type of smokeless coal. This amount of coal generates over 500,000 BTUs per day, providing significant heat for home heating needs.”

According to Brave AI -”500,000 BTUs is equivalent to approximately 146.54 kWh.”

And “As of April 2025, the average UK utility bill for a typical household with a 3 or 4-bedroom house using equal amounts of gas and electricity has increased to £1,849.27 annually, or approximately £154.10 monthly. “

Which likely includes the ubiquitous “standing charge“ of around 80 pence per day (£292 a year) and VAT of 5%. Call it £2,000 a year.

£2,000 a year would buy around 5 tonnes of anthracite briquettes compared to the 2-3 tonnes needed for all the heating of a 3–4 bedroom house of 2,500 square feet a year.

There would still be the costs of lighting, cooking etc, to reflect – but it is a thought for how to avoid the regulated price gouging of the UK government and its NGO enforcer, OFGEM.

There is probably no way that briquettes could replace wood pellets at Drax!

Here’s Brave AI’s response for US prices of anthracite:

“The cost of anthracite coal in the United States can vary significantly based on factors such as quality, demand, supply dynamics, geographical location, and transportation costs. As of the latest available data, the price range for anthracite coal per ton in the United States is between $120 and $400.”

A mid-point of around US$260 a ton compared to US$528 per tonne in the UK.

Rip-off Britain!

There is a difference between a ton and a metric tonne.

A ton and a tonne are both units of mass but differ in their definitions and usage. A ton can refer to either a short ton or a long ton, depending on the region. In the United States, a short ton is commonly used and equals 2,000 pounds, which is about 907.185 kilograms.

In the UK, a long ton is used, equalling 1,120 pounds or roughly 1,016 kilograms.”

Looks like an error in Brave AI - 1,016 kgs is 2,235 pounds not 1,120 pounds!! Trust nothing!

“On the other hand, a tonne, also known as the metric ton, is a unit used internationally and is equal to 1,000 kilograms or about 2,204.622 pounds. This unit is standardized in the International System of Units and is used worldwide for measuring cargo, vehicles, equipment, and food.

Therefore, a tonne is about 9% larger than a metric ton, which can be significant when measuring cargo or vehicles.”

