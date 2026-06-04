From here:

Chakrabarti Outspent Rivals, Still Lost California 11th Primary – Spreely News

“Chakrabarti’s past also dragged into the race. He served as Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff for a period and later faced allegations that he illegally funneled money to her campaign through payments to her boyfriend. “

And this blatant clue to the reporter:

“… I’m one person with, you know, a pretty amazing crack – (but also lean team)”

Hahahaha!..no more coffee for me!

Apologies.. I am holding my sides together with some difficulty.

Onwards!

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