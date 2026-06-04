Idle thought! Watch AOC send subliminal message of sexual availability to reporter using word salad!
“I’m one person with, you know, a pretty amazing crack – (but also lean team)”
From here:
Chakrabarti Outspent Rivals, Still Lost California 11th Primary – Spreely News
“Chakrabarti’s past also dragged into the race. He served as Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff for a period and later faced allegations that he illegally funneled money to her campaign through payments to her boyfriend. “
And this blatant clue to the reporter:
“… I’m one person with, you know, a pretty amazing crack – (but also lean team)”
Hahahaha!..no more coffee for me!
Apologies.. I am holding my sides together with some difficulty.
Onwards!
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