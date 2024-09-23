Here’s a chart of Moderna’s share price for 2024.

And here’s some points in the chart:

Remember this??

(100) Record-level data from Czech Republic FOIA proves that the Moderna vaccines increased all-cause mortality by over 30% (and the Pfizer vaccines weren't safe either) (kirschsubstack.com)

Ow, I wonder which US pension funds own stock in Moderna and Pfizer whose injections are killing and maiming their members with “steenking” contaminated, adulterated, experimental modified mRNA gene altering injections?

Those US pension funds will have appointed these investment managers to invest in Moderna and Pfizer:

Baiilie Gifford is a UK fund manager - used to be a big investor in Teslar.

All with taxpayers’ money for a platform that has never worked.

https://www.biopharma-reporter.com/Article/2021/12/14/Moderna-to-build-mRNA-vaccine-manufacturing-facility-in-Australia

Which details the Canadian and Australian “public/private partnerships” to defraud taxpayers whilst killing and disabling significant numbers of their citizens.

From Brave browser:

· “In 2022, the UK government and Moderna announced a 10-year agreement-in-principle worth approximately £1 billion ($1.2 billion). This deal includes: o Investment in mRNA research and development (R&D) in the UK. o Construction of a state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing centre with the capacity to produce up to 250 million vaccines per year. o Plans for a vaccine research and manufacturing facility, with the first production expected in 2025.

Then there’s this:

CAMBRIDGE, MA AND OSAKA, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation today announced that the companies have entered into a joint agreement regarding the co-promotion of Moderna's mRNA respiratory vaccine portfolio in Japan, including Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax®.

A little more here:

https://www.somo.nl/modernas-free-ride/

“A leaked contract between Moderna and the European Commission indicates that the company’s vaccine profits will end up in some of the world’s worst tax havens. The contract signed with Moderna shows that it intends to receive payment for its EU vaccine deliveries in Basel, Switzerland. By accounting for its profits in this low-tax jurisdiction, Moderna is likely to pay little in taxes on the billions of euros it stands to make from the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, Moderna holds many of its patents in the US tax haven state of Delaware, where income from patents is exempt from taxation, providing the company with further opportunity to avoid taxes.”

Pfizer uses shelf companies in the back streets of Dutch cities to evade taxes.

(100) A quick look at Pfizer’s Income and Tax over the last ten years (substack.com)

Pfizer shares have wobbled at around 30 bucks all year as it looks like investors see value in the company’s investments of super profits in heart disease and cancer treatment companies that treat the diseases its “steenking” C19 gene altering injections have caused.

Onwards!!!

