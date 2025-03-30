From here:

“The American embassy in Syria has warned all U.S. citizens to leave the country due to “the increased possibility of attacks” during the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of March, which marks the end of Ramadan in the Muslim world.”

Syria has ceased to exist as a country following its takeover by Islamic fundamentalists - Sunni Moslems.

From Brave AI:

“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is a Sunni Islamist political organization and paramilitary group involved in the Syrian civil war. It was formed on January 28, 2017, as a merger between several armed groups, including Jaysh al-Ahrar, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Ansar al-Din Front, Jaysh al-Sunna, Liwa al-Haqq, and the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement.

HTS was initially led by Ahmed al-Sharaa until January 29, 2025, when Abu Jaber Shaykh, who was the official leader until October 2017, took over.”

“Alawite Massacres: While not directly attributed to HTS, there have been reports of massacres against Alawite communities in Syria. For example, in the Alawite village of, approximately one hundred armed individuals from the neighbouring Sunni village of Khitab entered the community and carried out systematic house-to-house killings, resulting in 24 deaths, including two women. The Khitab imam and Salafi figure Abu Jaber indirectly claimed responsibility for the massacre, expressing the need to "cleanse" the area of Alawite settlements.”

Back to the News Addicts article:

“The State Department’s current travel advisory for Syria is at level 4 — its highest alert meaning Americans are advised not to travel to the country for any reason.

“This advisory remains in effect due to the significant risks of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed conflict and unjust detention,” the embassy said in its latest notice.”

Back to Brave AI:

“As of the latest updates, the United States has approximately 2,000 troops in Syria. This number is more than double the previously disclosed number of 900 troops. The Pentagon spokesperson, Pat Ryder, confirmed this new figure during a press briefing on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The additional 1,100 troops have been in Syria for months and are considered temporary rotational forces.”

“American troops are protecting areas in northeastern Syria, particularly around the oil fields, which are crucial for Syria's future economic development. These troops are part of the ongoing anti-ISIL (ISIS) mission and are also stationed in the Eastern Syria Security Area (ESSA).

Additionally, the U.S. maintains a presence in al-Tanf, where operations continue indefinitely. The U.S. has also reinforced its positions in response to security concerns, deploying Sentinel radars and Bradley vehicles to augment forces.”

I guess the travel advisory does not apply to the military!

“The number of Christians in Syria is a subject of debate. According to recent estimates, the Christian population in Syria ranges from around 300,000 to 1 million. Some sources suggest a more optimistic estimate of 700,000 to 900,000 Christians.

This wide range is due to the significant emigration of Christians from Syria, largely driven by the ongoing civil war and deteriorating living conditions.

Prior to the conflict, Christians numbered around two million people, but many have migrated to Europe, the United States, and other countries.”

These people would be refugees, if they could escape

