From here:

“I don’t see any future here anymore” - Germans are leaving as taxes, housing and energy costs spiral | Watch

“Germany is facing mounting pressure from high taxes, expensive housing, rising energy costs and an industrial sector losing jobs and investment.

The file highlights skilled workers, doctors, engineers and entrepreneurs leaving the country while many younger Germans say home ownership and long-term stability feel increasingly out of reach.

With workers surrendering close to half their income in taxes and social contributions, frustration is growing over what they are getting back in return.

The inevitable evolution of socialism? – dumb policies of the past – leading to ever increasing poverty and massive debt?

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